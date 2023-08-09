The University of Michigan Museum of Art recently unveiled its new exhibition “A Gathering” in the Lizzie and Jonathan Tisch Apse. The exhibit, curated by Rackham student Félix Zamora-Gómez, features a diverse array of pieces acquired by the UMMA between 2019 and 2022. Rather than focusing on one theme, “A Gathering” unites art across a variety of themes and origins with rotating pieces on display.

Zamora-Gómez, who has spent the last year as the Irving Stenn Jr. Fellow in Public Humanities & Museum Pedagogy, said in an interview with The Michigan Daily that he was invited to curate the exhibit last October ahead of the UMMA’s events for the upcoming school year.

“The programming that we’re going to be having (this) year is pretty cool, pretty intense, large projects, a lot of collaborations with other artists,” Zamora-Gómez said. “We wanted to have something for the Apse, which is … one of the main spaces in the museum … that showcases the other things that UMMA has been up to in terms of growing their collection and acquiring new works.”

Christopher Ankney, director of marketing and public relations for UMMA, said in an email to The Daily that “A Gathering” is part of a broader series of updates to UMMA spaces.

“‘A Gathering’ is just one step in several new changes and evolutions you’ll be seeing at UMMA this year,” Ankney wrote. “Later this year we’ll be unveiling some important changes to our entrance lobby that will create a more welcoming, comfortable experience for students and visitors, and we have some other surprises in store as well. It’s all being designed to create a new kind of campus art museum, one where everyone can envision a place for themselves, gather together, and feel free.”

In 2022, UMMA finalized its five-year strategic plan, which involves reconsidering its collection with respect to five core values: art, equity, collaboration, change and care. Ankney said as part of this plan, UMMA has been focusing on acquiring and displaying art that engages students with current issues.

“With UMMA’s new strategic plan, we are working hard to create a Museum experience that makes good on the promise of art and arts experiences to bring people together, foster joy, and create a deeper understanding of one another,” Ankney wrote. “The works of art the (UMMA) has acquired in the last five years aim to do this by bringing art to the community that speaks to the issues of our time and engages with current dialogues we’re having in society.”

Immigration, LGBTQ+ rights and climate change are among the current issues featured in the exhibit. According to Zamora-Gómez, these themes resonate with him as both an international student and a Queer man. In the introductory statement on the wall of the exhibit, Zamora-Gómez wrote that these themes connect to UMMA’s strategic plan for the future of its collection.

“The artists’ engagement with issues that matter to them — such as global migrations, race, gender, and ecological change — gave us a means to envision who we want to be as a museum and civic institution, and informed our vision for the future of the collection,” the statement reads. “A Gathering presents a selection of these works — small crystals of time and imagination that we hope will prompt you to reflect on the present and recent past, shape the way you engage with the world, and reimagine the future.”

One of the works on display is “bodies and souls” by Suchitra Mattai, a large mixed-media piece featuring fabric and an asymmetrical frame. Zamora-Gómez said he feels the piece embodies the title of the exhibition, representing a literal gathering of materials as well as a figurative sense of community.

“To me, that work really encapsulates what I wanted to say with this show, because it’s a piece that is made out of clothing and fabric from friends and family … of the artist and really is a gathering in and of itself,” Zamora-Gómez said. “I think it’s a piece that celebrates getting together and it also touches upon a very interesting story, which is the history of communities from Guyana in Latin America who came from India.”

In an interview with The Daily at the exhibit, U-M alum Jazmin Edwards said the piece was thought-provoking for her and her friend visiting the museum.

“We kind of made a joke, saying that you never know what art is intentional or not, because the frame looks broken,” Edwards said. “(It) started good vibes when we walked in here and gave us a great start to what we’ve been seeing so far.”

Another piece, “Vanilla Sky” by Jason DeMarte, depicts dark melting flowers in an ink print. Zamora-Gómez said the artwork depicts the effects of climate change, a central theme of the exhibit, and pushes the viewer to reflect on ongoing environmental damage.

“(“Vanilla Sky”) is very interesting in that it thinks about nature and the environment in a very decadent way,” Zamora-Gómez said. “I think of it as kind of a reminder of what’s going on in the world.”

Edwards said she particularly enjoyed the artist’s use of color to portray different emotions within the piece.

“I just really like the colors and the darkness within it, and yet there’s even a butterfly still trying to grasp onto what’s left,” Edwards said.

Zamora-Gómez said while he has always been naturally attracted to museums, his main goal with “A Gathering” is for visitors of all backgrounds to feel welcome at the museum.

“I just want people to be able to come here, be able to experience the other exhibitions at the museum … to come to ‘A Gathering’ as a resting space,” Zamora-Gómez said. “It’s a space to relax, and yet, think critically. Those are the two things that I would love for people to kind of take away, being able to say, ‘I’ve seen this show of recent acquisitions with incredible stories that are being told by each and every of these pieces, and I feel like I felt welcomed by the museum.’ ”

In an interview with The Daily at the exhibit, Annie Alexis, a student at the University of Florida College of Pharmacy, said she appreciated the space of UMMA as a place to bring friends and family.

“I think (UMMA is) amazing, and I love how it’s free,” Alexis said. “I’m not really into museums like that, but I like to look around and to know that it’s free for those who are visiting … this really caught my attention, so I’m super grateful for it.”

Ankney wrote that he hopes “A Gathering” will inspire reflection in visitors to the exhibit.

“In the most straightforward sense, A Gathering is a bringing together of these newest acquisitions so the public can experience and enjoy them,” Ankney wrote. “But it is also our hope that this collection of art inspires something in visitors, whether that’s a reflection on who we want to be as individuals, what our role in society is and can be, the discovery of some new connection to a place or idea, or even something as simple as a text to a friend that says ‘Hey, let’s meet at UMMA.’ ”

