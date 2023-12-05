More than 2,100 University of Michigan alumni from across all three campuses have signed an open letter calling on the University to protect pro-Palestine students. Signees have pledged to sever ties, financial or otherwise, with the University until the group’s demands are met.

Alumni of UMich for Palestine — a coalition of alumni from U-M Dearborn, Flint and Ann Arbor — wrote the letter following the Nov. 17 protest in the Alexander G. Ruthven Building where 40 pro-Palestine student demonstrators were arrested by local police.

The letter directly condemns the administration’s response to the protest and calls on the University to divest from companies supporting Israel. According to a Dec. 2 Instagram post from the group, signees claimed their actions would withhold nearly $3 million in donations to the University until their demands are met.

U-M alum Nisreen Khokhar told The Michigan Daily the group has long been critical of the University’s response to the ongoing war in Gaza, but came together to directly address administration after the Nov. 17 demonstration.

“There’s been a lot of shared sentiment from many graduates of collective horror at not only what’s happening but how the University is responding,” Khokhar said. “I think specifically after what happened with the protests in Ruthven and the events that happened afterwards, there was a sense of ‘What in the world is happening at the university that we used to go to?’ ”

The University did not respond to a request for comment in time for publication.

Khokhar said the open letter was the result of collaboration between multiple alumni groups whose members had individually been upset about the University’s actions. When members of different groups began connecting with one another in-person and over social media, Khokhar said they decided to openly protest the University’s actions together.

“There were multiple different alumni groups that were organizing on the network that they knew, and then somehow all of us got word that there was another group doing this, so we collectively started brainstorming,” Khokhar said. “We decided (to write) out the emotions and feelings we were having into a statement that could support the students on campus and express our collective disappointment with how the University has been treating them.”

In addition to withholding donations, signees have pledged to stop volunteering to participate in networking and recruitment events at the University. According to Khokhar, many alumni were already withholding donations and discouraging people from applying to the University since the war in Gaza began, with the letter acting as a clear representation of their feelings.

“We were trying to put a voice to the feelings that people were having,” Khokhar said. “(The letter) was a means of making visible what was already happening so that the University and more general Michigan community could see that the actions of the University are having tangible impacts on the decisions its alumni are making (about) supporting the University publicly.”

In a statement sent to The Daily, LSA senior Salma Hamamy, president of Students Allied for Freedom and Equality, said the open letter is a testament to student activism on the U-M campus.

“The open letter of support from alumni is a symbolic demonstration of the continuous advocacy that students on our campus have put forth for decades,” Hamamy said. “Their support is more than just a letter, it is a powerful reminder to the university administration and wider community that our work is sustainable, ongoing and has a meaningful impact.”

Alumni at other universities across the United States have similarly pledged to withhold donations and shown support for pro-Palestine students. Khokhar acknowledged these efforts at other institutions, but said their open letter is directly focused on enacting change at the University of Michigan.

“Our intention was to speak towards what the University of Michigan is doing, not to relate to anything that Columbia is doing or University of X or Y is doing,” Khokhar said. “It is very directly (saying), ‘University of Michigan, you have failed in your duty to protect your students and to stand as a moral guide within your own community.’”

Daily Staff Reporter Joshua Nicholson can be reached at joshuni@umich.edu.