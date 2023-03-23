About 60 history lovers and University of Michigan community members gathered to attend the John W. Shy Memorial Reception and Lecture at the Rackham Graduate School Wednesday afternoon. Fred Anderson, a professor at the University of Colorado Boulder, was the main speaker at the event and paid homage to John W. Shy, a former U-M professor and Anderson’s friend and mentor. Anderson’s lecture was titled: “From a ‘New’ Military History to a New Grand Narrative for North America: The Surprising Legacy of John Shy.”

Shy taught at the University’s History Department from 1967 to 1995. He was also awarded the U-M Distinguished Faculty Achievement Award in 1994. In 1969, Shy founded the Michigan War Studies Group as an outlet for graduate students studying history to share ideas with one another and learn from professionals in the field of war studies.

Jonathan Marwil, a U-M history professor and the current coordinator of the Michigan War Studies Group, said the group wanted to honor Shy’s legacy, as the one-year anniversary of his death approaches on April 8, by funding this lecture. The memorial was funded by both the Michigan War Studies Group and the Clements Library, which is known for its vast collections of American history print and manuscript materials.

Marwil was Shy’s colleague at the University in 1972, and told The Michigan Daily in an interview that he and Shy became close friends over their shared perspectives on politics and history.

“I learned that he was opposed to ending the draft, which was not a common view on campus,” Marwil said. “I shared that view, and so I accidentally learned that he had that view and I simply knocked on his office door one day (and) introduced myself. Until his death, we were very close friends.”

Paul Erickson, director of Clements Library, gave insight into Shy’s connection with the University at the event.

“(Shy) was an active researcher at Clements for many years and he was also on (the Clements’) committee of management, which is one of our governing bodies,” Erickson said. “So, in his honor, (and because of) connection with Clements, we organized this memorial lecture.”

During the lecture, Anderson analyzed Shy’s works in relation to military history during the U.S. Revolutionary War. He primarily discussed Shy’s ideas about the need for rewriting military history as discussed in a collection of 10 essays, which Shy published between 1963 and 1975.

“In those essays Shy treated the Revolution and the War for Independence as historically inseparable experiences, unlike most historians who have treated them as conceptually distinct,” Anderson said.

Estrella Salgado, a 2022 U-M alum and Clements Library volunteer, said she interned at Fort Ticonderoga last summer, where Shy had been a graduate fellow in 1956. Though she never met Shy, Salgado said their shared connection through their work at Fort Ticonderoga prompted her to attend the memorial lecture.

“(Shy and I) were not able to meet (before) he passed away, but (during) my summer at Ticonderoga, I really unlocked a new interest in the American revolution and the Seven Years War, which previously my interest had been geared more towards late 19th and 20th century,” Salgado said.

Marwil said it is uncertain if this memorial event will become an annual tradition because fundraising for this year’s lecture was challenging.

“No decision has been made yet about this as to it being a yearly event,” Marwil said.

Erickson also announced that Clements has launched a research fellowship in Shy’s memory.

“Every year we will fund a fellowship for somebody to come do research at the Clements on a topic broadly related to his own scholarship,” Erickson said. “It’s for a younger scholar because Shy was famous for being a generous teacher and mentor to graduate students.”

