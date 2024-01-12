The start of the winter semester brings another chance for University of Michigan students to discover organizations where they can find and build a community. With this spirit in mind, the U-M Center for Campus Involvement hosted 294 student organizations on the second floor of the Michigan Union for the annual club fair Winterfest Wednesday and Thursday evening. Student organization leaders dispersed throughout the halls and different rooms, handing out flyers and talking to prospective members about opportunities to get involved on campus.

LSA junior Alena Johnson, events coordinator for Girl Gains, told The Michigan Daily in an interview Winterfest is an important opportunity for student organization representatives to meet potential new members.

“We’ve noticed that Winterfest is when we get the most amount of freshmen coming in,” Johnson said. “They’re initially figuring out (how to manage) college and then they realize, ‘Oh my gosh, wait, I have time now in my schedule, I can join a club.’ So at Winterfest we’ve had a lot more involvement of underclassmen coming in.”

Nursing sophomore Nicole Godfrey, a brother of Alpha Chi Sigma, said club fairs can help expose students to new hobbies or interests they may not have considered.

“If you’re trying to find a community that you’re interested in or find new passions or hobbies that you’re willing to try out, (Winterfest and Festifall) are just really great places to find great communities,” Godfrey said.

Engineering senior Charlie Cappelletti, corporate affairs director of Theta Tau, said he enjoys Winterfest because it is a great way to directly interact with possible new members.

“I think one of the best parts about being in a place like (the University) is that the world is your oyster and there are so many opportunities in your hands,” Cappelletti said. “(Winterfest) is really good because you get to talk to people face to face. I think that’s really impactful. It’s way more impactful than an email.”

While Festifall takes place on the Diag and offers plenty of space for student organizations to table and hand out flyers, the second floor of the Union offers a smaller setting. To organize the small venue efficiently for students, CCI placed groups with similar goals and activities near one another.

In an interview with The Daily, LSA junior Rae Adigun, member of Cre8, a U-M dance community focused on inclusivity and choreography instruction, commented on the organization of Winterfest.

“There’s only so many organizations you can host inside a building, as opposed to on the Diag and Ingalls Mall and down the streets, right?” Adigun said. “I feel like either way I’m still getting my target demographic for each club (because) I’m placed with a lot of other performing arts groups here.”

Across the two days that Winterfest took place, students were able to engage with clubs that could help their careers or reignite a love for a forgotten hobby. With so many opportunities to engage with an interest or a passion, Winterfest brings something for everyone.

“It’s always fun when you’re actually here,” Adigun said. “You get to interact with people and you get to say, ‘Hey, there’s a space for you here. There’s something for everybody here.’ ”

Daily Staff Reporter Audrey Shabelski can be reached at audres@umich.edu.