The world-renowned Michigan Debate team received a $1 million gift from Michigan Debate alum Lee Hess and his wife Irene Joyce Levine following an impressive fall and winter semester. The endowment comes after the team took home awards from the Texas Open and Dartmouth Round Robin tournaments.

In an email to The Daily, Hess said he and his wife’s generosity was inspired by the personal and professional benefits he received from being a member of Michigan Debate.

“As a former participant in the Michigan Debate program, I am grateful for the skills and experiences I gained from it,” Hess wrote. “I am proud to support the Michigan Debate program and hope that, with this support, it will continue to thrive, providing future participants with the same valuable skills, experiences, and friendships that it gave me.”

Director of Debate Aaron Kall spoke with The Michigan Daily about the recent developments for the team following their successful competition semester. After their end-of-season victories, Michigan Debate moved up in college team rankings. The 2023 College Policy Debate Ratings use a mathematical formula to rank college debate teams around the country, Kall told The Daily.

“The second winter semester has been really great for the program,” Kall said. “We’ve attended tournaments at Georgetown University, Indiana University, Dartmouth College and the University of Texas … In the College Policy Debate (Ratings), we’ve got three teams ranked in the top 20, including (two in) the top 10.”

After the newest updates to the ratings, Kall said felt assured that Michigan Debate had a phenomenal season.

“Out of hundreds of teams that have competed this year, it’s always nice that when (College Debate Ratings) do those ratings to have our success validated through that,” Kall said. “It’s a great way to present how well the team is doing (in comparison) to others.”

LSA junior Kelly Phil and her competition partner, LSA senior Rafael Pierry, are currently the top-ranked policy debate team in the country following their wins at the Texas Open and the Dartmouth Round Robin, according to the College Debate Ratings. Phil told The Daily the winter season was a rewarding experience for her and the entire Michigan Debate team.

“We managed to win the last two major tournaments of the year, so I think we really ended the season off on a good note,” Phil said. “I know (for) my partner Rafael, it’s his last year, so we’re never gonna be able to do it again … it really just feels like a combination of all of these years and so it’s very meaningful to everyone.”

Phil said she and the rest of the Michigan Debate team members were very excited to hear about the donation and felt inspired by Hess’s success that made such a donation possible.

“When we heard (about the gift) it was really exciting, you know, that there are alums out there that still support the program and that they’re willing to donate,” Phil said.

In terms of plans for the endowment, Kall said Michigan Debate aims to use most of the donation to provide scholarships for students in the program. He hopes an increase in scholarship opportunities will help the University of Michigan attract top high school debaters from around the country.

“Many of our competitors, they provide debate scholarships … and so to compete and try to attract the top high school debaters in the country requires oftentimes providing scholarships to get them to attend (the University),” Kall said.“We provide some (scholarships) right now, but this will just aid those efforts … and then that’ll help us continue our competitive success in the college debate season.”

Kall said he is ready to see the great things Michigan Debate will do next with the extra boost from Hess’s generous donation.

“It just gives us a lot of flexibility,” Kall said. “(We can) do whatever’s needed to keep the program at this high level and competing for number one rankings and debate national championships on a yearly basis.”

