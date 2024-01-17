About 50 University of Michigan community members gathered in the LSA Building atrium for the MLK Day Circle of Unity Monday afternoon, hosted by the Michigan Community Scholars Program. MCSP organized the event to commemorate and build on Martin Luther King Jr.’s advocacy during the civil rights movement.

The event included the performance of a variety of songs, poems and dances by a diverse group of local artists and U-M students. Among them were local singer-songwriter Joe Reilly, Detroit singer-guitarist Julie Beutel and LSA junior Angelique Dickson.

At the event, Dickson performed an original poem in which she spoke about how leaders like King have inspired her to find her voice as an artist.

“These lips of wisdom, meek and young, the best friends with my tongue that will not be silenced, that will not stand still,” Dickson said. “Here, in this room and in this body, we can be heard.”

After the event in a message sent to The Daily, Dickson said she believes the event created a safe place for historically marginalized voices to express their art.

“As an artist and a Black woman on campus, I’ve always yearned for community and curated spaces to apply artistic expression, including my spoken word poetry,” Dickson wrote. “With the MLK Joy and Unity event by MCSP program, I was able to reference historical efforts with a call to action through art and unity moving forward.”

Reilly sang traditional Cherokee chants and invited the audience members to dance together in a circle, symbolizing the solidarity across cultures. Reilly also sang an original song for the audience that underscored how the welcoming concept of the circle promotes unity and acceptance among all.

“There’s a place for you in the circle, the circle can expand,” Reilly sang. “Come and join the circle, all people hand in hand.”

LSA freshman Leah Adams, who belongs to the Michigan Community Scholars Program and she was glad she could come to an event like the Circle of Unity. She said she appreciated that the performances highlighted artists and art forms from a variety of cultures and backgrounds.

“This event was a fulfilling way to engage artistic communities on campus … and broaden my perspectives by learning and hearing from others’ lived experiences,” Adams said.

Daily Staff Reporter Jacqueline Ambrose can be reached at jaxamb@umich.edu.