Several hundred students and community members attended the University of Michigan’s 38th annual symposium in tribute to Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. The symposium featured a memorial keynote lecture from Michelle Alexander, author, legal scholar and social justice advocate, titled ‘Transforming the Jangling Discords of Our Nation into a Beautiful Symphony.’ The event — free and open to the public — took place in Hill Auditorium and was available online through a YouTube livestream.

The event opened with a performance of the Black national anthem, “​​Lift Every Voice and Sing,” and a territorial land acknowledgement. The opening remarks were done by Dr. Tabbye Chavous, the University’s vice provost for equity and inclusion and chief diversity officer. Following Chavous’ remarks, Detroit-based musical artist BLKBOK performed a composition with piano and a prerecorded track of music and spoken word.

During the symposium, University President Santa Ono spoke of the University’s commitment to pursuing Dr. King’s mission.

“Challenged, but not daunted; weary, but not tired; tried and tested, but resolute and unrelenting, let us continue the unfinished work of Dr. King,” Ono said. “Let us remain steadfast in pursuit of his vision, and let each of us contribute our distinct voices to our beautiful city.”

Before and following the event, several people handed out flyers and petitions to drop the charges against U-M students who protested in support of Palestine at the Alexander G. Ruthven building Nov. 17. Forty students were arrested at the protest, and their charges have not been dropped. At the end of Ono’s remarks, an audience member rose and shouted at Ono to drop the charges against U-M students. The outburst was met with applause, with some audience members chanting, “Drop the charges!”

Following Ono’s remarks, Alexander began her lecture expressing the challenges confronting society and reminding listeners that the world is constantly changing. Alexander said 2024 was a year on the brink of change with global conflict, U.S. elections, climate change, mental health crises and the development of AI technology.

“I have been struggling and struggling to find words that are adequate for the moment that we find ourselves in,” Alexander said. “We are gathered here at the beginning of 2024, a year that just might change everything. Of course, everything is always changing. And impermanence is the way of life. Philosophers, theologians and poets have reminded us for centuries, the only constant is change.”

Alexander also spoke about the ongoing violence in Israel and Palestine, saying she felt horrified by Israel’s response to the Oct. 7 Hamas attack and the U.S. government’s support for it.

“Something new is in the air,” Alexander said. “Some would say it is the stench of death. That we can smell it now, almost taste it. Tens of thousands of people have been killed in just a few months, with our bombings. Massacred, funded by our government, aided and abetted by our military, paid for by our tax dollars.”

Following Alexander’s keynote lecture, she engaged in a conversation with U-M professors Robert Sellers and H. Luke Shaefer. Alexander spoke about holding President Joe Biden accountable for his campaign promises.

LSA freshman Sanaya Hoskote, who attended Monday’s event, told The Michigan Daily she appreciated Alexander’s comments on current events in Palestine.

“I think it’s really important that we’re having this kind of programming and inviting speakers… to raise awareness about what’s happening right now and also put it into context,” Hoskote said. “And I (think) that even messages from (the) civil rights movement and from MLK … are so relevant today.”

Alexander ended the panel by encouraging young people to leverage their skills and passions to engage in social justice advocacy.

“I urge young people today to come alive and to figure out for themselves how their special interests, talents, passions, can be used to serve injustice with others,” Alexander said. “And to do it with courage, because we’re at a time where there’s just a tremendous amount of fear and a lot of backlash.”

Daily Staff Reporter Grace Schuur can be reached at gschuur@umich.edu.