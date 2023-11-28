About 50 University of Michigan community members gathered at the Institute for Social Research Monday evening for a research presentation from Michele Gelfand, Stanford University psychology professor, as a part of the Research Center for Group Dynamics fall seminar series, “Psychological Diversity across the Globe.” Gelfand’s presentation focused on how social norms impact countries’ reactions to major threats including political conflict and natural disasters.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Shinobu Kitayama, U-M psychology professor and director of the Culture & Cognition Program, said the seminar aims to explore non-Eurocentric perspectives on psychology to help combat cultural bias.

“If you have only one perspective then that’s become the background of your thinking,” Kitayama said. “But if you, for example, look at Asian cultures, they get things done in very different ways and they also highlight very different assumptions. Once you begin to understand those different cultures, you may then question your own practices and your own customs and assumptions.”

Gelfand opened her presentation by defining social norms and explaining how they impact behavior.

“Humans develop rules to regulate our behavior,” Gelfand said. “Those rules we can call social norms. Sometimes they’re very informal and unwritten. Sometimes they become essentially laws and codes. But really they’re extraordinarily important for us because they help us to coordinate and predict each other’s behavior at an unprecedented level.”

Gelfand delineated between “tight” and “loose” cultures, saying these categories enforce and rely on social norms in different ways. According to Gelfand, tight cultures, like those in Singapore, Japan and China, have strong social norms and penalize those who do not follow them, generally leading to more order and lower crime rates. Loose cultures, like those in Greece, Brazil and the U.S., tend to have weaker social norms that are more permissive of error, leading to higher tolerance levels, higher creativity and a higher adaptability to change.

According to Gelfand, countries that have had more threats to their stability throughout their history — whether it be natural disasters or continuous conflict — tend to have tighter cultures, while countries that have faced fewer threats tend to have looser cultures.

Gelfand explained that it is ideal for a country to strike a balance between tight and loose cultures.

“A lot of people ask which is better and we had this idea that maybe it’s neither,” Gelfand said. “Maybe it’s the extremes that are problematic.”

Gelfand also presented examples of real-world applications of how the tightness of a culture can impact the way that country reacts to new threats to its stability.

“We started looking at the first year of COVID-19 before there were vaccines with a sample of 57 countries,” Gelfand said. “There was a pretty hefty correlation with loose groups having about five times the cases in the first year as compared to tight groups.”

Following the seminar, LSA senior Grace Yaldoo told The Daily that attending the talk made her feel confident in her plans to conduct research in psychology in the future. She said she would encourage other students to come to research presentations to hear from experts about new findings in their respective fields.

“I think it’s really important for students to do these things just because it helps to see what the field is actually like,” Yaldoo said. “If you want to do research in the future, I would come to an event like this and see what the research is like.”

Daily News Contributor Alyssa Tisch can be reached at tischaa@umich.edu.