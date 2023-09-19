The University of Michigan’s Museum of Natural History is currently showing Mesmerica in the Planetarium. Mesmerica is an audiovisual experience that features the music of composer James Hood as abstract, three-dimensional animated art is projected onto the dome ceiling.

According to the Mesmerica website, there will be three showings every Friday and Saturday night in September, with a running time of an hour.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, planetarium manager Buddy Stark said Mesmerica is different from the planetarium’s typical shows, which are often documentaries about outer space and natural history.

“A lot of planetarium shows focus on the night sky, astronomical concepts and ideas, and it’s an informal (educational) experience,” Stark said. “Light shows in general are not scientifically educational. It’s more about enjoying the music … and just watching cool things unfold on a big planetarium screen as you listen to that music.”

Rackham student Nora Sherman, a planetarium operator, told The Daily she had never seen anything like Mesmerica before, but has since become more interested in how art and music can come together on the planetarium’s cylindrical screen.

“It’s my first experience with a light show, but it’s kind of cool,” Sherman said. “I don’t know personally know James Hood, the creator of Mesmerica, and the artists associated with it , but it has that sort of eerie, interesting, ‘not quite this world’ feeling going on with it and really beautiful music associated with it.”

According to Stark, Hood’s music is calm and contemplative compared to the typical soundtracks used for big-screen, audiovisual shows, allowing audiences to sit back and enjoy a unique, meditative experience in a dark theater.

“(Mesmerica is) a little bit different in that the music that you’re listening to is not super well-known pop music,” Stark said. “The other thing that’s different about Mesmerica is the style of music and the style of the show … it’s designed to be a very meditative experience, which is different from most light shows.”

Though Mesmerica isn’t intended to teach the audience anything about science or natural history, Stark said the show helps support the museum’s goals by bringing new audiences into the space.

“If you branch out and you do things that are not always necessarily directly tied to your particular mission statement, then you reach people who you wouldn’t have otherwise reached,” Stark said. “Maybe these people realize that they are interested in (the museum’s focus), and when presented in the right way, the topics of the natural world really are quite interesting and fascinating.”

According to Stark, audience members have largely had a positive reaction to the show since it opened Sept. 1.

“People leave and they say things like, ‘I was really in my head the entire show,’ ” Stark said. “You’re experiencing the music, but it’s also this sort of contemplative experience, and a lot of people have really gotten that and they’ve enjoyed their time.”

Ann Arbor resident Julianne Chapman who attended the show last week. Chapman said the relaxing experience exceeded her expectations for a non-narrative film.

“It was beautiful, a visual wonder,” Chapman said. “It’s not a story. It’s something to just focus and relax and it’s meditative.”

