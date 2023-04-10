The University of Michigan Office of Multi-Ethnic Student Affairs has been hosting a variety of campus events highlighting Asian American and Pacific Islander culture and history throughout March and into April to celebrate AA&PI Heritage Month. From April 9 to 15, MESA is hosting Pacific Islander Heritage Week, which specifically honors the histories and identities of the Oceanian community. In collaboration with on-campus groups such as the United Asian American Organizations, the week features a number of Pacific Islander-focused events.

Public Health senior Gina Liu, collaboration and community chair for AA&PI Heritage Month planning committee, told The Michigan Daily she believes hosting these events creates an opportunity for people with different identities to come together and connect with one another.

“I really enjoy the fact that I get to work for and be a part of these collaborations and getting everyone in the same space or just familiar with each other,” Liu said. “Even if we don’t have the same experiences, we can all come together and share a few things.”

Co-hosted by MESA and the United Asian American Organizations, “Cultivating Generational Knowledge” took place March 31 and April 1 and highlighted Asian American food as a form of generational knowledge.

The first part of the two-day event featured Chef Ji Hye Kim, owner of the Ann Arbor Korean restaurant Miss Kim. Kim discussed the intersection of language, cooking and identity as she prepared kimchi, a traditional Korean side dish.

“Sometimes I like to say that kimchi is kind of like a zombie,” Kim said. “It’s not quite dead, but it’s also not (dead) — like somewhere suspended between life and death. And I’m not just waxing poetic because if you understand Korean and the language of the recipe of making kimchi, phrases that should be used for something else keep showing up.”

Mira Simonton-Chao, president of the United Asian American Organizations, organized the discussion with Kim. In an interview with The Daily, Simonton-Chao said the event was inspired by their thesis project for the Arts and Ideas in the Humanities major in the U-M Residential College.

“I’m really interested in using art and different artistic practices to bring people together and do radical liberatory work,” Simonton-Chao said. “(My work is) about connecting with the local Asian and Asian American community here and the work that they’re doing, whether that is active organizing, like within food systems, or community organizing.”

MESA also hosted an event on April 6 that focused on both AA&PI Heritage Month and Arab Heritage Month titled “Untold Stories”, which highlighted storytelling in both Asian and Arab communities.

LSA junior Arwa Hassaballa, student coordinator for Arab Heritage Month, said she believed the event highlighted the importance of building community across different cultures and uplifted historically marginalized voices.

“This (event) gives us space to these identities and marginalized groups to truly say their story without having been censored or without having been told what they’re saying is right or wrong,” Hassaballa said.

Liu said she hopes the array of AA&PI Heritage Month events encourages U-M students to share their culture and history with the broader campus community.

“Even if (students) don’t share their own story, people feel more inclined to start thinking about questions like ‘What do our origins mean for us?’ and like ‘Who are we on campus?’ ” Liu said. “I feel like just having that representation is really helpful and hopefully that’ll inspire other people to continue sharing their stories and being vocal on campus.”

