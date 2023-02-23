With enrollment steadily rising at the University of Michigan, finding the perfect roommate can be a daunting task for incoming students. Many turn to social media platforms like Instagram and Facebook to find new Wolverines with similar interests, but sifting through thousands of posts can be time-consuming and frustrating.

To make the process of finding a first-year roommate easier, Engineering sophomore Blake Mischley and Business sophomore Jonah Liss launched the Meet Your Class website in September 2022 to allow incoming freshmen at over 140 colleges to upload introductory posts about themselves and meet new friends online. The website is connected with unofficial Instagram accounts for each participating college and automatically posts the information students submit to a form onto that school’s respective Instagram page. For instance, Meet Your Class is connected with the Instagram account @umich2027bios for the U-M class of 2027.

Before they officially launched the website, Liss and Mischley personally operated the @umich2026bios Instagram account where freshmen who were admitted to the class of 2026 could send in a photo of themselves along with proof of admission and their desired caption over Instagram direct message to be posted on the page.

As more people started participating, Mischley said it became difficult to keep up with the requests, which led them to create the Meet Your Class website in September 2022 as they began preparing for the class of 2027.

On Meet Your Class, students can make an account and create a post that links directly to the Instagram account, which has since been renamed to @umichbios2027 to accommodate the incoming first-year class. Mischley said this structure allows students more autonomy in posting online and eases the burden on Liss and himself.

“I was getting 50 to 100 DM requests a day and I physically could not post that many people,” Mischley said. “But with (Meet Your Class), we can do 25 posts a day. … It really puts the power in your hands to post yourself and meet more people.”

Mischley and Liss said allowing students to create their own posts on Instagram accounts also ensures personal privacy. Mischley explained that before creating the website, he would have to download strangers’ pictures to his camera roll to post on the account, which he said felt intrusive.

“I deleted (the photos) but I was like, ‘This doesn’t seem right, I don’t think some random dude should have photos of (them) saved on their phone,’” Mischley said.

Mischley said he and Liss are constantly working to protect user safety and monitor what gets posted on the platform.

“We make sure that everything going to the (Instagram) page is appropriate and that people are posting to the right college,” Mischley said. “We actually care about the student experience … we’re created by students for students.”

Milan High School senior Phoebe Rhoney — an incoming student in the class of 2027 — created a post on using the website and said it was very easy for her to use. She told The Michigan Daily she believed the site will help students find their roommates.

“One of my friends got in, and so many people have messaged her about rooming (after creating a post on the account) and she’s almost found someone she wants to room with,” Rhoney said. “It’s very exciting to watch her do that.”

Rhoney also said the Instagram account and Meet Your Class website are helpful resources for students to meet people before stepping foot on campus in the fall.

“I thought it was very cool, being able to see everyone that’s going to school since (the University) is so big, and it’s really hard to get a grasp on the demographic of people going in,” Rhoney said. “Seeing all these posts, even if it’s just people that are on Instagram, is very fun and I’m very excited to come to school next year.”

LSA sophomore Evelyn Putney said she found her roommate through the Michigan Housing Portal, a University platform that also allows students to find others with similar interests. Students can use the Housing Portal to get each other’s social media contacts and decide if they want to be roommates after that.

“(My roommate and I) got each other’s Snapchat and then for the next couple weeks, we were talking a lot through there,” Putney said. “We realized that we really did want to room with each other so I asked her if she wanted to be my roommate and she said yes.”

Though Putney did not have the option of using Meet My Class when she was an incoming first-year, she said her experience proves how helpful social media can be in finding people to live with and learning more about them.

“I think it’s better going in knowing who your roommates are going to be and having chosen them than having a complete stranger and then having it just not work out,” Putney said.

Daily Staff Reporter Ji Hoon Choi can be reached at jicho@umich.edu.