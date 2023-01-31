The Michigan Malaysian Student Association (MiMSA), a student organization at the University of Michigan, hosted Malaysian Culture Night 2023 at the Michigan League Sunday evening. The event featured a performance of Rojak, a play centered around a mixed Malaysian couple overcoming familial disapproval and finding unity as well as exploring multicultural values and language.

MiMSA typically holds Malaysian Culture Night every year to share Malaysian culture with the campus community, but had not held one since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

When attendees arrived for the event, they were met in the lobby by an exhibition on the variety of ethnic groups in Malaysia and other exhibits explaining how Malaysian culture would be represented in the play.

Engineering junior junior Chairie Faris, MiMSA member and the creative director for Malaysian Culture Night 2023, told The Michigan Daily he identifies as mixed Malaysian-Indian and said he wrote parts of the play with some of his own family’s stories in mind.

“Because Malaysia is such a multi-racial country … when you cross (different cultures and values), inevitably there’s going to be conflict,” Faris said. “(The play) is about families trying to reconcile, (figuring out) how they can coexist. A lot of what’s happening in the play is inspired by stories from my grandparents … I actually interviewed them and this is how they went about it.”

LSA senior Mas Razak directed Malaysian Culture Night. Anisa Che Mansor, a student at the University of Wisconsin-Madison, traveled to Ann Arbor to attend the event and support Razak. Mansor told The Daily she was excited to hear that Razak was helping bring back the Culture Night after a three-year hiatus.

“(Razak) told me that she became the director of (Malaysian Culture Night) which (I was) so excited to hear,” Mansor said. “This is the first time they have had (Malaysian Culture night in) three years.”

The Daily attended a rehearsal for the play a day before the event. During the rehearsal, Razak explained MiMSA helped connect her with her culture and find a second home after she immigrated to the U.S. from Malaysia in 2019.

“(Wearing a Hijab), back in Malaysia, I look similar to everyone else,” Razak said. “But here in the US, I’m very visible … (In my freshman year), I was like ‘Oh my God, (MiMSA is) the people I can show my true colors to. I can speak freely with my Malaysian-English accent.’”

Faris also told The Daily that Malaysian Culture Night gave him a space to celebrate his cultural background alongside a group of friends who share his Malaysian identity.

“Through Malaysian Culture Night, I’m letting myself be a bit more vulnerable and showing people like this is who I am and people appreciate that,” Faris said.

As the curtain went up, applause and cheers from the audience greeted the MiMSA members on stage. In an interview with The Daily following the play, U-M alum Raina Zwolinski, said she was impressed by all of the effort MiMSA put into the event.

“You can tell they put so much time and effort and love into it and I was entertained,” Zwolinski said. “I learned something, it was funny … I saw these people weren’t theater students at all so it’s super impressive that they put all that together.”

At the end of the play, Razak encouraged the audience to take the image of Malaysian culture they had seen during the play with them.

“Thank you so much for coming and learning about our culture tonight,” Razak said. “I hope that next time you hear about Malaysia, or you think about Malaysia, you think about the warmth of its people and the colors that you see up on stage here tonight.”

