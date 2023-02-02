Ideas and excitement bounced off the walls of the Rogel Ballroom in the Michigan Union on Tuesday afternoon during the DEI @ LSA event: “Celebrate & Inform the Future of DEI in LSA.” The event was hosted by the University of Michigan’s Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and featured a variety of keynote speakers, food and free swag in celebration of the work completed by the DEI 1.0 initiative.

LSA Dean Anne Curzan and Isis Settles, associate dean for DEI at LSA, opened the event by welcoming U-M students and faculty. Settles talked about her experience with DEI 1.0 at the University and her intent to use community feedback to improve DEI initiatives — specifically DEI 2.0 — at the University going forward.

“Today what we are doing is … sharing some of the work that has been done in the college as part of DEI 1.0, and then gathering feedback from the community about what we should be prioritizing for the second five-year plan DEI 2.0,” Settles said. “So it’s really important for us that we can hear from lots of members of the community and that their perspectives can inform what we do in the next five years.”

DEI 1.0 was a five-year plan launched by the Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion in 2016. It was created to facilitate an inclusive and equitable campus climate across different departments at the University through inclusive scholarship and teaching.

The event highlighted five keynote speakers who each spoke about their past DEI advocacy efforts at the University and their future goals for campus culture. One set of keynote speakers were a pair of Rackham graduate students, Kevin Rivera Cruz and Timothy Jugovic, who talked about the creation of the Zimmerman group, which empowers students interested in computational chemistry through DEI activities. Rivera Cruz said he believes diversity is linked to success in chemistry.

“We interact with people who have a diverse array of educational backgrounds, cultural experiences … which means that … many of our group finds that diversity is a great way to better understand scientific problems,” Rivera Cruz said.

Jugovic explained how he benefited from having a space to share his identity as a Puerto Rican because of the Zimmerman Group’s DEI activities.

“I come from Puerto Rico,” Jugovic said. “It was an opportunity to me open up to my colleagues and being able to understand the hardships that the island has to go through and how it breaks my heart that every single hurricane season I have to be here and knowing that my family and my loved ones are back in Puerto Rico, and essentially, any time we can lose power and communications with our loved ones.”

Another keynote speaker, Ashley Bates, program manager at the Helen Zell Writers’ Program, introduced a passion project she is working on with her colleague, Ashley Wiseman, associate director of the Global Scholars Program. Bates said the two have created multiple panels and events centered around disability inclusivity, which have been attended by hundreds of campus community members. Their inspiration for starting these panels was their frustration with the wordiness, and ironic inaccessibility, of LSA disability policies, Bates said.

“As a staff member who often organized events that attracted individuals with disabilities, I felt ashamed of the mandatory ‘legalese’ text that was added to my event postings, requiring at least two weeks of notice for accommodation requests,” Bates said. “When I tried to suggest an alternative text that was more welcoming… I was repeatedly told that LSA didn’t allow this.”

In reference to DEI 2.0, Bates expressed a desire to establish a Disability Cultural Center on campus to provide a physical space for disability inclusivity at the University. DC@U-M, a student and faculty coalition at the University dedicated to improving diversity culture on campus, has also previously called for the creation of a Disability Cultural Center.

“Disability inclusivity, like all DEI issues, is about who we are as a community, and how we embrace, understand and uplift one another,” Bates said. “Those of us who are non-disabled are one serious injury or life-threatening illness away from becoming disabled. We are all in this together, and collectively we have much more power and influence than we realize.”

After the keynote speakers presented, Settles introduced a series of interactive activities which invited attendees to write down feedback for DEI 2.0 and exchange their advice for free keychains, water bottles and journals.

Jessica Walker, assistant professor of Afro-American and African Studies and one of keynote speakers, stayed in the ballroom to participate in the activities afterward. In an interview with The Michigan Daily after the event, Walker shared her thoughts on what she believes LSA should be doing to promote DEI on campus. Walker said events like the one Tuesday night that spur student conversations around the topic of DEI are a good first step.

“(LSA should) keep on doing these events, which I believe is the first one up,” Walker said. “More of this would be, I think, great. The ability to talk to … people is really fantastic. And I see people even now writing thoughtful suggestions for DEI, and I think that’s really powerful.”

