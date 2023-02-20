TEDxUofM, a student organization based off of non-profit TED, held the 14th annual speaker conference on the stage of the Power Center at the University of Michigan Friday night. The event featured eight speakers giving “TED Talks” on various topics of interest and attracted over 1,000 attendees. The Michigan Pops Orchestra, Michigan Magic and Dance 2XS Michigan also performed at the event, filling the auditorium with music and energy.

Every year, students involved in TEDxUofM choose a theme for the conference and decide on a speaker lineup. This year, the theme of the conference was “Glitch.” LSA senior Katie Riley, one of the three student co-directors of TEDxUofM, told The Michigan Daily “Glitch” refers to the sudden and unexpected changes one encounters every now and then, or “glitches” in one’s daily routine.

“We chose (Glitch) so we could allow attendees the opportunity to experience and think about what are the little changes in their everyday life that keep it from becoming mundane,” Riley said. “How did they adapt to those changes, and how is their life affected as a result?”

The eight speakers, all of whom are U-M alumni or currently work at the University, expressed gratitude for the glitches that keep their lives interesting. Nicole Auerbach, a sports journalist at The Athletic and one of the speakers, said she began her career on the sports section of The Daily when she was a student at the University. She said her experience in journalism started with a glitch during her freshman year when met a sophomore across from her room at Couzens Residence Hall who was connected with The Daily.

“We were talking about our dream jobs, and she said her dream job would be to be a heart surgeon and I said mine would be to write for Sports Illustrated,” Auerbach said. “Her best friend was a news editor at The Daily, so she got me in touch with the sports editor and (I) went from there.”

Auerbach said she believes even attending the University of Michigan in the first place seemed like a glitch. It wasn’t her top choice of college, but she said her eventual decision to become a Wolverine and then a writer for The Daily paved her career path.

“If I didn’t come (to the University of Michigan) and if I didn’t have different things happen while I was here, I would not be where I am today,” Auerbach said. “So to me, that is what I think of when I think of a glitch because it works out at the end, but it’s not according to plan.”

Elizabeth Trinh, a Rackham student and researcher in the Management and Organizations program at the Ross School of Business, spoke at the conference about her family’s immigration to the U.S. from Vietnam when she was just one year old. Her talk, entitled “The 21st Century Guide to Mentorship,” described how she and her family eventually built a support system in their new community. She said she thinks of networking as a way of building a type of ”mentor mosaic.” Trinh suggested building as diverse of a network as possible so that you have someone to guide you through a variety of situations.

“I think being open to a lot of different people and not just one idea of what a mentor is (is important),” Trinh said. “(Mentors are) not just Yoda or Mr. Miyagi, it has to be broader than that.”

Ji Hye Kim, head chef and the managing partner of Miss Kim, a Korean restaurant in Ann Arbor, spoke about how her passion for Korean cuisine allowed her to share her Korean culture with others. During her talk, Kim said food is universal, but each dish represents a unique story based on the combination of ingredients and the people who prepare it. Kim said her decision to immigrate to the U.S. from Seoul was the glitch that started the journey that culminated in the creation of Miss Kim.

“I wasn’t supposed to be in the U.S (and) it was never part of my plan,” Kim said. “And that was a glitch that sort of threw everything off … I (have taken) those experiences and channel it into what I do now and in that sense, those glitches of moving here and moving to Michigan, really resonated with me.”

Amy Tseng, a technical director at Walt Disney Animation Studios, spoke about finding her current position by accident. While joining a Zoom meeting for a technology conference, she caught the end of the Q&A with a recruiter from Disney who introduced Tseng to the role she has now. For Tseng, who was passionate about finding ways to bring together art, storytelling and technology, she said her role presented her with ‘a whole new world’ of opportunity.

“I think specifically with animation, there are so many different roles that we don’t realize go into animation,” Tseng said. “There’s people who are artists, people who are technologists, people who are good at organizing and keeping them on track, so if you want to work in animation, find your niche. There’s always a way to get in.”

Tseng spoke about taking ownership of your “languages,” or the passions that drive you to do your best work.

David Siev, U-M alum and director of “Bad Axe,” also spoke at Friday’s conference. Siev’s talk focused on the creation of “Bad Axe,” is a South by Southwest award-winning documentary focused on Siev’s Cambodian-Mexican-American family and their restaurant in Bad Axe, Mich. during the pandemic. Siev spoke with The Daily after the event about how the film, which is on the Oscar shortlist for documentary features, was merely a result of Siev’s passion for filmmaking and most importantly, storytelling.

“My advice to aspiring filmmakers is to tell the stories that are most personal to you, the stories that you know that you will not be able to go to sleep at night until you tell them, because if you don’t tell them, nobody’s going to,” Siev said.

For Annie Rauwerda, a freelance writer, the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic was the glitch that sparked inspiration for her work. Rauwerda said when the pandemic occurred during her junior year at the University, she was inspired to create “Depths of Wikipedia,” an Instagram account with 1.1 million followers consisting of screenshots of silly trivia facts that she found on Wikipedia.

The account has now grown into a Twitter page and TikTok account. Rauwerda shared some advice with The Daily after the event for those aspiring to pursue a career in writing.

“I always say the same thing,” Rauwerda said. “Throw sh*t at the wall (and) see what sticks … If you want to be a writer, you gotta write (and) if you want to be ‘an anything,’ you have to do it.”

This idea of trial and error was important for Tommy Searle as well, a 2020 U-M alum and app developer. After losing his father to suicide six years ago during his freshman year at the University, Searle created a mental health awareness campaign where he sold merchandise featuring the logo of his father’s homemade beer, Searle Special.

Eventually, through his own experience in therapy and using U-M mental health resources, Searle began seeking a better way to log his feelings between each therapy session. Searle then built his first app called WellNest, a guided journaling app centered around fun prompts.

After spending over a year working on app development and promotion, WellNest unfortunately never took off, Searle said. However, Searle has not been deterred and continues developing new apps and crafting new ideas. Searle said though new ideas may sound stupid at first, they can develop over time through building, releasing and receiving feedback on them.

In an interview with The Daily, Searle said regardless of the outcome, he believes it is most important to focus on the community impact of a project.

“I think (creating something) that resonates with other people is a lot of how you find your own purpose in the world,” Searle said.

Dr. Oluwaferanmi Okanlami, director of Student Accessibility and Accommodation Services, spoke about his experience advocating for individuals with disabilities. After becoming paralyzed from the chest down in 2014, Okanlami said he began using his work in the medical field for his advocacy. In an interview after his remarks, he said this year’s theme truly resonated with his story and disability advocacy.

“When I heard about the theme (being) ‘glitch,’ it felt as if it was made for a conversation around disability,” Okanlami said. “We talk about these errors, these mistakes, these setbacks, and trying to demonstrate that glitches are just part of life and that … glitches don’t necessarily need to be a negative thing. That really sort of connected with the work that I do and trying to demonstrate that disability doesn’t mean anything.”

During his talk, Okanlami mentioned that prior to his paralysis, he had not known what life was like “on the other side of the stethoscope,” despite previously working with patients like him.

“Despite being a physician that took care of patients with disabilities, I didn’t realize how inaccessible the world was to those people that lived with disability,” Okanlami said. “I didn’t realize how I had been unintentionally perpetuating this belief that disabled bodies were merely broken medical mistakes that needed a physician’s hands to come and heal them.”

Though this year’s conference highlighted many success stories, its speakers emphasized how inevitable obstacles give us room for potential growth. In an interview with The Daily, Riley said she hopes attendees take away the message that little changes in our everyday lives can greatly impact who we are and how we experience the world around us.

“And I hope that people have the opportunity to reflect and think about what the theme means to them personally,” Riley said.

If you were unable to attend this year’s TEDxUofM conference, the livestream can be found here.

