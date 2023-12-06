This article was written as part of The Michigan Daily News section’s Campus Life beat project on how campus life has changed over the years at the University of Michigan. Read other stories and listen to a podcast on the topic here.

Alumni visiting the Hatcher Graduate Library two decades ago, might find it unrecognizable today. Once filled with the sound of pages turning, hushed conversations with librarians and students paging through card catalogs to try to find one book among the thousands in the library’s infamous “stacks,” the library is now characterized by the sound of feverish typing and the gentle glow of laptop screens reflected on students’ faces.

And it’s not just Hatcher. The University of Michigan as a whole has been completely transformed by the implementation of new technology since the beginning of the 21st century.

Scott Dennis, U-M librarian for philosophy, general reference and core electronic resources, said when he joined the library staff in 1997, the internet barely existed and access to digital resources was extremely limited. Most electronic resources were on CDs, Dennis said, which were only available to view at particular computer stations.

“We had to have signup books for the most popular ones because there would literally be a line, there would only be certain workstations where it could be done,” Dennis said. “(Using CDs) was the cutting edge, then. A lot of the research that people would do for their papers, anytime they had to read a book, they were reading a print book. There were no online books.”

Dennis said although the library had an online catalog to look up items from their collection in the 1990s, many students still had to rely on the physical card catalog to find books or articles.

“Research was a lot harder and a lot more time consuming,” Dennis said. “We had literally millions of cards and we had thousands of card catalog drawers … and students would have to go in there and look up in the catalog and then write the call number down on a slip of paper and then go into the stacks to find the book. There was no just ‘looking it up’ online.”

U-M alum Brian Williams, a current archivist at the Bentley Historical Library, said he witnessed the library’s digitalization from the time he was a student in the late 1980s to the start of his career at the Bentley in the 90s. Williams said he remembers that in 2004 Google partnered with the University to help digitize library resources and make them accessible to the campus community in a virtual format. Williams said trucks carted off thousands of Bentley’s bound volumes for Google to scan and digitize. At the time, Williams remembers, the library staff didn’t entirely understand what was happening or where it would lead.

“We had no idea what that was going to mean,” Williams said. “Eventually we came to learn the convenience of that. That much knowledge digitized was an astounding thing to think of.”

Though Dennis acknowledged that students often independently search for information online through search engines like Google rather than using the U-M library databases, he said students often end up using the external online resources — like The New York Times and JSTOR — that the University pays for without even realizing it.

“The best scholarly stuff on the web, a lot of it is not free and a lot of students don’t realize it’s not free,” Dennis said. “I help license databases for the library that are available to everyone at (the University), and it can seem really seamless. If you’re at the University, like in the dorm or in the library or the campus building where you’re connected to a U-M network, it just automatically lets you in.”

Since students are embracing the transition away from physical books to online resources, the library has redesigned its spaces to accommodate students’ needs. Dennis said the newly-constructed Clark Commons on the third floor of the Shapiro Undergraduate Library replaced a floor that was previously filled with volumes of scientific journals with additional meeting space for student use.

“Now that we have more stuff online, we don’t have to use the buildings as much as warehouses for all these heavy big print materials,” Dennis said. “Students told us how much they valued study space and the ability to be in the library and use the equipment at the library. From literally within hours of our opening that public space, if you go over there now, it’s just full all the time.”

In recent years, with some classes moved online and an increased reliance on technology to access education, the University is considering technologies’ role in the plan. This past semester, the University released its own generative AI, U-M GPT, becoming the first major university to do so. Engineering senior Carson Ellis is an organizer for the Michigan AI Safety Initiative, a student organization focused on promoting discussion about AI and its future at the University. He spoke about the connection between AI and campus life in the future.

“I don’t think (campus life) will change that drastically (due to AI),” Ellis said. “People are still going to go out and have fun. AI doesn’t really have an impact on real social life, (although) maybe it has an impact on online social life. But I don’t think it will change that drastically in the next five years at least.”

Now, students and alumni face a world increasingly characterized by screens, wires and artificial intelligence. Shaun D’Souza graduated from the University in 2005 and now works as an AI consultant. D’Souza recalls how technology has advanced since his time at the University. He said AI was just a vague, futuristic concept when he was a student. Now that specific and accessible AI models have been developed, he works with it on a daily basis.

“We were looking at the next generation of the internet,” D’Souza said. “We did study a lot of artificial intelligence in our classes, although we didn’t have a lot of things to actually work on … 10 years back, we were working on a lot of topics that were big data related, but we still couldn’t work on AI concepts.”

Engineering juniors Kriti Gupta and Ashley Philip are both members of the Alternate Reality Initiative, a student organization focused on developing virtual and augmented reality technology. Philip brought up how the emergence of generative AI programs like ChatGPT have noticeably transformed her academic experience in the few years she has been at the University.

“Things have definitely changed a lot even from freshman year,” Philip said. “ChatGPT is definitely a big thing that’s come into all of our classes … It’s made classes a lot more difficult because they know that we have access to that kind of technology, so they make things a bit harder for you to do in general.”

Gupta said she feels technology has made it easier to access information and accomplish certain academic tasks, but it also comes with a number of drawbacks.

“Since technology is evolving at such a rapid rate … It’s very useful to have the internet to look things up because things change so fast,” Gupta said. “On the flip side, I think that a lot of people are getting maybe a little too reliant on just looking things up instead of figuring it out on their own. And I think that might impact people’s ability to do things for themselves.”

Though some of the physical spaces on campus have changed over the years to reflect the changing role that technology plays in the lives of students, Dennis said the spirit of scholarship and education at the University has remained constant.

“The technological tools that we librarians use to do stuff and help people learn how to use for the research are all very different now, but the general principles and the general thing we’re doing isn’t different,” Dennis said. “Scholarship is still about trying to get to the truth or trying to create new works of creativity.”

Daily Staff Reporter Astrid Code and Daily News Contributor Emma Gilmore can be reached at astridc@umich.edu and emmagilm@umich.edu.