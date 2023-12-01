About 200 University of Michigan students gathered on the Diag Thursday to eat donuts, chat with friends and skate on an artificial ice rink at the Chill Out: Winter Wellbeing Day hosted by Central Student Government. Eight U-M organizations focused on mental well-being, including Wolverine Wellness and Pulse, tabled at the event to promote campus wellness resources and give away U-M hats and gloves.

Chill Out: Winter Wellbeing Day combined last year’s Winter Wonderland and finals wellness programming into one event. LSA junior Terra Lafreniere, CSG’s chief programming officer, told The Michigan Daily at the event that the Student Assembly decided to combine the two was to emphasize the variety of wellness resources the University has to offer.

“We really just wanted to combine the two events and have that policy focus so that it wasn’t just an ice skating rink, even though that is such a big part of it and a really fun aspect that attracts students,” Lafreniere said. “Having (the rink) to pull (students) in and then being able to learn about resources at the same time can be really, really beneficial.”

LSA sophomore Joyce Jung, CSG’s deputy programming officer, told The Daily that the event promoted mental health resources that are sometimes overlooked.

“My freshman year, I didn’t know about any main mental health and well-being resources on campus,” Jung said. “So last year when we started these events, and then this year, we just wanted to continue promoting what’s available to students.”

Joshua Lin, director of U-M student organization CAPS in Action” hosted the organization’s table at the event. In an interview with The Daily, Lin said the timing of the event was important because it may increase wellness as exams approach.

“I think the goal is just to have a lot of student groups and University groups on campus be a part of an event together to promote well-being,” Lin said. “It’s really important, especially with finals and winter right around the corner.”

Engineering sophomore Josefia Frydenborg, who attended the Winter Wonderland event last year, tol The Daily she attended this year’s event to take a break from finals season.

“(I came) just to catch up (with a friend) and also just de-stress because of final seasons [COPY: “finals season” maybe? seems more likely imo] and lots of assignments being done right now, so it’s nice to kind of do something for the holidays,” Frydenborg said.

Engineering freshman Anna Mauwong told The Daily at the event that she didn’t know about it until she walked by the Diag and saw a crowd of people. She said she felt the artificial ice skating rink was a good way to unwind.

“We’re all going through finals and we’re all stressing out, and I am just able to ice skate and have a little bit of fun before the semester is over,” Mauwong said. “It’s a great way to make the community of Michigan a little bit happier.”

Abi Harris contributed to the reporting of this article. Daily Staff Reporters Sneha Dhandapani and Madison Hammond can be reached at sdhanda@umich.edu and madihamm@umich.edu.