About 50 University of Michigan community members gathered at the University of Michigan Museum of Art Wednesday evening for a panel event and viewing of “Imagining the Indian,” a documentary exploring the fight against Indigenous mascoting. The Research for Indigenous Social Action and Equity Center organized the documentary event, which featured a panel of prominent Indigenous activists.

The film chronologically follows the work of activists, professors and Indigenous peoples in their fight against Indigenous mascoting, including the mascots for popular sports teams such as the Kansas City Chiefs and the Atlanta Braves, which were accused of using racist and stereotypical depictions of Indigenous peoples by Native activists.

After the documentary screening, attendees were given the opportunity to ask questions to the panelists. Suzan Shown Harjo — activist, journalist and poet who received the 2014 Presidential Medal of Freedom from former President Barack Obama — joined virtually as a panelist. Harjo, who was featured prominently in the documentary, said she believes in the significance of personal narratives.

“You don’t have to be a scientist, you don’t have to be a writer, you don’t have to be the person in any organization,” Harjo said. “No, in my experience, this happened, this is my lived experience, or this happened to me, or this happened to my family. And that’s so important for people to know.”

Aviva Kempner and Ben West — co-directors, co-producers and co-writers of “Imagining the Indian” — also spoke on the panel. Kempner and West spoke on their motivations behind making the film and highlighted how many Indigenous people in the United States have spent years watching offensive and inaccurate portrayals of their culture. West said film is a way for Indigenous people to share their own experiences on a screen.

“As my father says in the film, ‘We need to tell our own stories,’ ” West said.

U-M Psychology professor Stephanie Fryberg, member of the Tulalip Tribes in Washington State, explained why she has devoted so much time to combating racist mascots in schools.

“The Native mascot is a symptom of a society that continues to … dehumanize us,” Fryberg said.

Yancey Burns, co-producer and co-writer of the documentary encouraged audience members to join in advocating for change and Indigenous visibility.

“It took so many hands, hearts, minds, energies, etc., to make this film happen,” Burns said. “And we’re just so appreciative of everyone … now that you folks have seen the film, and you’re part of the audience, you’re part of the team. So we need you all to join the fight as well.”

Fryberg said she felt it was important to distinguish the film’s motivations from those of performative activism, which she said played a large role in diminishing major social movements.

“One of the things that we hope we did justice and comes through in the film (is) this is not a matter of opinion, or wokeness, or political correctness any longer,” Fryberg said.

West also highlighted how the atrocities of the genocide of Indigenous peoples in the United States are too often reduced to a textbook conversation rather than being fully mourned and educated upon.

“We are living, breathing, contemporary Native people and we historically have been reduced in a museum setting, to artifacts, to rows that are behind glass to look at,” West said. “Genocide must be acknowledged … We are human beings, just like you are.”

Harjo said the fight against Indigenous mascoting embodies various aspects of Indigenous culture that have become stereotyped and misunderstood.

“We have history all over it, we have relatives all over it,” Harjo said. “We have everything but ownership and control. But we still carry out our responsibilities to it. … We still have that treaty relationship. That means we’re going to strive for these things. And we’re going to fight like hell and fight in court and Congress and anywhere else for our rights under those treaties.”

