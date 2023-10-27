More than 50 University of Michigan students and community members gathered at Rackham Graduate School Wednesday evening to hear a discussion on the future of Black feminist theory with Jennifer Nash and Samantha Pinto, co-editors of the new book series “Black Feminism on the Edge”. The discussion marked the end of the University’s Humanities Afrofutures event series and was moderated by U-M associate professor Aida Levy-Hussen.

Originally set to take place in February, which is Black History Month, the event was rescheduled due to a snowstorm. The Afrofutures series brought scholars, activists and artists on campus to discuss the role of Black art and scholarship in the past, present and future.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Levy-Hussen said the event would serve as a valuable resource for both faculty and graduate students who are familiar with Pinto and Nash’s work, as well as for undergraduates and community members who may be unfamiliar with their research.

“I hope the event will provide a welcoming introduction to a smart and timely body of ongoing scholarly conversations about race, gender, culture and politics,” Levy-Hussen said. “My sense is that a lot of people on campus and beyond are drawn to Black art and Black studies scholarship because they are searching for thoughtful and complex models and strategies for grappling with the meanings and effects of race and racism. Literature and art and scholarship can help us to contextualize, make sense of and imagine alternatives to our social and political realities.”

Pinto, director of the Humanities Institute at the University of Texas at Austin, began the conversation by speaking about the role of Black feminism in the classroom and how she sees social media impact her students’ knowledge of the topic.

“It’s interesting to me, in my classroom, how much (of) what my students know about what feminism is comes from Instagram (and) comes from influencers,” Pinto said. “It’s interesting to think about how influencers have become this kind of key way that feminist knowledge circulates which are seen across borders.”

Pinto also spoke about how her students engage in feminism in their everyday lives, such as female empowerment in the Barbie movie.

“(Barbie) gave them permission to engage the normative as a way of being in feminism,” Pinto said. “And even my students who don’t identify as normative on various identity lines found that permission really seductive.”

Nash, chair of gender, sexuality and feminist studies at Duke University, spoke on the perception of feminism as a whole. She emphasized how anxiety often surrounds wokeism, and discussed the perception that there’s only one way to practice feminism.

“(There’s) this desire to get back to some pure form of doing feminism correctly,” Nash said.

Nash also discussed how universities across the country have faced critiques on treatment of gender and ethnic studies. Nash emphasized the importance of gender and ethnic studies programs for university students.

“One of the things that came out of the topics of last year is about abolition … that we need to abolish the university … as a kind of feminist project,” Nash said. “ … We need to investigate universities in this moment where women and gender studies are under attack. Black studies is under attack, critical race theory is under attack, ethnic studies is under attack … We need to fight for those spaces.”

Rackham student Himani Boompally, a student in the joint history and women’s and gender studies program, said she thought Nash and Pinto’s conversation was interesting and related to her own interests.

“I’m in a very tangential field of South Asian feminism, which draws a lot upon Black feminism as a field and the state of affairs,” Boompally said. “I was really coming in here I feel with a very outsider perspective and I was just blown away. “(Nash and Pinto’s) talk was incredible, they were dealing with so many themes and questions that I also had.”

