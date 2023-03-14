Editor’s Note: The event organizers did not permit the recording of this event to protect the speaker’s personal experience and story.

About 80 University of Michigan students gathered in Angell Hall to hear from Irene Miller, a Holocaust survivor who spoke about her experience escaping Poland as a child and the years after the end of World War II. The event, hosted by Michigan Hillel and Students for Holocaust Awareness, Remembrance and Education, is the second of three in a discussion series called Media, Memory and Messaging: How We Remember the Holocaust Matters, aiming to amplify personal stories relating to the Holocaust and discuss how to navigate antisemitism in the present day.

LSA senior Ella Katz, SHARE president, opened the event by introducing Miller, a retired healthcare executive and author of “Into No Man’s Land,” her autobiography about surviving the Holocaust.

Miller told the audience she was only 10 years old when the Nazis attacked Poland. She described her experience of being smuggled across the Polish border, being captured by Soviet soldiers, working at a labor camp in Siberia and living in an orphanage in Uzbekistan until she was 17.

Business senior Cameron Schulte said he was surprised at the descriptions of the stories Miller was willing to share with the audience about her childhood.

“I was surprised by her vivid detail,” Schulte said. “From the very moment she stepped out on stage, I was enthralled by what she had to say. I felt like I was there with her and that was really powerful.”

Miller outlined some of the emotional and physical struggles she confronted when she was in Eastern Europe and after the war. She said she experienced extreme hunger, was exposed to fatal diseases such as malaria and explained how fleeting and unstable her relationships were at times with her parents and sister.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily after the event, LSA freshman Hannah Goldwin said she believes organizing educational events like the discussion Monday evening are critical in encouraging empathy and combating antisemitism and hate. According to the Anti-Defamation League, 2021 marked the highest number of antisemitic incidents on record since 1979.

“Preventing genocide comes back to education,” Goldwin said. “Events like these educate the greater community, especially a diverse public like at (the University). That’s the easiest way to prevent future atrocities.”

Miller concluded her remarks by emphasizing the Jewish ethical principle, “Tikkun Olam,” which translates from Hebrew to “repair the world” and encouraged students to find ways to embody that ideal in their own lives.

After the event, Katz told The Daily hearing about Miller’s resilience through her passion for community engagement later in life was inspiring. For instance, Miller explains art related to the Holocaust to patrons at the Detroit Institute of Arts and serves on the Board of Directors for the American Jewish Committee.

“It is amazing that even after all these atrocities that (Miller) endured, her main goal right now is still to make the world a better place,” Katz said. “It is really inspiring that she is still able to have such an optimistic and caring mindset.”

Daily Staff Reporters Mira Sripada and Priya Shah can be reached at msripada@umich.edu and priyasha@umich.edu.