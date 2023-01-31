Music echoed throughout the halls of Hill Auditorium Sunday night as the University Musical Society hosted the Sphinx Orchestra — a Detroit-based organization aiming to involve more Black and Latino/a artists in classical music. The concert, organized as part of the orchestra’s 25th anniversary tour, originally scheduled for Jan. 2021, was rescheduled as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The concert opened with a piece by Carlos Simon which was commissioned for the occasion. The piece, titled “Motherboxx Connection,” is part of Simon’s four-movement Tales: A Folklore Symphony, and was inspired by afrofuturism, an artistic aesthetic focused on the intersection of African-American culture and science and technology.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Engineering freshman Adhav Rajesh said he appreciated the diversity of the compositions performed at the concert. He said he particularly enjoyed a piece written by mixed-race composer Samuel Coleridge-Taylor, who is best known for his work “Hiawatha’s Wedding Feast.”

“I liked (Coleridge-Taylor’s piece) a lot, and I think they were mentioning how he was one of the first Black composers able to be shown on a wide scale,” Rajesh said. “It was a very powerful and emotional piece.”

The concert sought to call attention to classical compositions created by musicians of Color. For the past 25 years, the Sphinx Organization has worked to promote diverse artists through facilitating industry connections and offering scholarships and grants.

Ann Arbor resident Jane Cooper, who attended the event, told The Daily she was excited to see so many young musicians of Color playing with the Sphinx Orchestra.

“We watched the big orchestras come in with people who are ranging in age from 70 on out,” Cooper said. “These are all young people and this is as outstanding as other world orchestras out there.”

Ann Arbor resident Jennifer Edwards, who attended the concert with Cooper, told The Daily she also appreciated the diversity of instruments featured in the ensemble.

“Sometimes when you see a symphony orchestra you don’t see some of the instruments we saw today,” Edwards said. “I haven’t seen a French horn in I can’t tell you how long. They’ve got everything in there. They’ve got a harp in there. I was really impressed.”

Prior to the concert, Roshanne Etezady, assistant professor of composition at the School of Music, Theater and Dance, hosted a live panel discussion at the event with Afa Dworkin, president and artistic director of the Sphinx organization, conductor Eugene Rogers and composers Joel Thompson and Carlos Simon, who both had pieces performed. Simon is a Music, Theatre & Dance alum while Rogers was the director of the University of Michigan Men’s Glee Club in 2015 and is the current director of university choirs.

Dworkin said the process of curating the music for this concert was special, as the Sphinx Orchestra originated at the University when her husband, Aaron P. Dworkin — a former dean at the University’s School of Music, Theatre & Dance — envisioned the organization as a way to highlight the accomplishments of musicians of Color when he was an undergraduate student at the University in 1997.

“This particular program is really special to us because it happens to feature a number of luminaires and composers who have such a deep connection to the University of Michigan,” Afa Dworkin said. “In many ways, it’s a homecoming and bringing all of the forces that made Sphinx possible more than 26 years ago back home.”

During the panel, Rogers spoke about the evening’s pieces, in which EXIGENCE, a professional vocal ensemble that highlights artistry within Black and Latinx communities, also performed alongside the Sphinx orchestra.

Thompson spoke about the inspiration for his piece “Seven Last Words of the Unarmed,” which was sung by EXIGENCE and accompanied by Sphinx Orchestra instrumentalists. He said he used music composition as a way to process his feelings and emotions, especially in the aftermath of the 2014 grand jury decision in the Eric Garner case.

“Composition, for me, was a way to write diary entries of my feelings, and so this piece in essence was a way for me to process the feelings in the wake of that decision by the jury,” Thompson said. “I saw a pictogram series on Twitter by Shirin Barghi, and she paired a simple image of a pictogram, a light bulb or bird, with the last words of an unarmed Black man that was killed.”

During the panel, Rogers highlighted his role as a professor of choral music. He said this profession leads him to think about how to foster discourse and spread a diversity of stories and perspectives through lyrics.

“There’re so many disparate stories, and why should only certain stories be told,” Rogers said. “My goal is always to have many different perspectives of the human experience (in) that concert hall to foster that critical discourse, yes amongst the audience but also amongst my students. I feel that it is a missed opportunity as a conductor and a professor to not … champion as many voices as possible.”

Etezady concluded the panel by asking the members how they view the role of art and the artist in society today. Dworkin said she sees the Sphinx Organization as a way to create a link between classical music and social justice.

“I think we see our role as that of a connector, a catalyst, an instigator,” Dworkin said. “I think our ultimate aim is to ensure that this art form that means so much to so many of us is reflective of the communities that it serves, and is able to be relevant to the communities that it serves. We feel that the two are interdependent.”

Thompson said he sees art and music as the main ways he is able to express what he sees as the truth.

“I find myself thinking that art is just an opportunity to speak the truth, to be as honest as possible, especially in a world in which we are always disagreeing on what is true,” Thompson said. “I find it to be a space for me to be as honest as possible about myself and then in doing so I hope that … people can either see clearly or see the identities (and) communities that I represent more fairly.”

