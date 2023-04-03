The 51st annual Hash Bash took place Saturday on the Diag at the University of Michigan’s campus. Despite the rainy weather, hundreds of cannabis enthusiasts, — and a couple of dogs — showed up from across the state with a variety of marijuana products. Organized by Michiganders and the U-M chapter of Students for Sensible Drug Policy, the event provided activists an opportunity to advocate for federal legalization and decriminalization, and gave pioneers of the marijuana industry a place to market their products.

Chuck Ream, a-former-kindergarten-teacher-turned-marijuana-activist and Ann Arbor resident was one of many speakers at Hash Bash who gave a talk from the steps of Hatcher Graduate Library about the benefits of marijuana.

“Cannabis engages with our endocannabinoid system, the largest regulatory system in your body, and it benefits a great range of health conditions in a safe way,” Ream said. “It’s not dangerous … — it’s a regulator.”

In an interview with The Michigan Daily at the event, Myc Williams, director of policy at the Michigan Initiative for Community Healing, said despite cannabis being legalized in Michigan in 2019, marijuana activism remains relevant in the state. Williams discussed the importance of advocating for the expungement — or the removal of charges and arrests from an individual’s criminal record — of marijuana-related crimes that took place before pot became legal in the state

“We’re still not even done with cannabis now,” Williams said. “We still have people in prison (for possession of paraphernalia and of marijuana). So, we’re talking about expungement. We’re talking about amnesty.”

John Sinclair, a poet from Flint, Mich., who is best known for spending 10 years in prison for marijuana possession following his arrest in 1969, and Richard Clement, a Detroit legalization activist, were other speakers at the event. Clement spoke at Hash Bash and called onparticipants to contact federal representatives on behalf of Daniel Trevino, a Lansing resident who was arrested under federal marijuana law in 2020 and is still serving time in prison. Throughout his speech, Clement led the crowd in various chants, including “free all federal pot prisoners.” Clement also suggested codifying marijuana rights in the U.S. Constitution.

“Now we (have made) progress in this country (in terms of marijuana legalization),” Clement said. “We (have) 38 states in the United States of America that have some kind of positive cannabis regulation. That means we can amend the United States Constitution.”

According to Hash Bash student organizers, the University was cooperative and supportive of the event. Allison Bohn, the president of U-M Students for Sensible Drug Policy, said she had a positive experience organizing the event alongside the University.

“Facilities were incredibly helpful, and the (Division of Public Safety and Security) have made themselves available,” Bohn said.

Williams emphasized the importance of student involvement in hosting Hash Bash on University property.

“Student groups have always been a part of this,” Williams said. “We’re unable to just commandeer the quad without breaking the law. To get permitted (to be) here, you have to be working with student groups.”

The event also featured a number of local and national marijuana farmers and small business owners. Makeshift booths were set up along the sidewalks throughout the Diag, with a range of products from joints to marijuana paraphernalia and cannabis-infused refreshments.

“That’s part of the Hash Bash tradition,” Bohn said. “People come and bring their pets, and bring their families, and bring their shops, and that kind of makes Hash Bash what it is.”

Daily News Contributor Addie Nicolaou can be reached at addien@umich.edu.