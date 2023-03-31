The Michigan Daily’s Campus Life Beat organized an interactive map of places to visit throughout campus and Ann Arbor, along with important traditions to participate in before graduating. Find the rest of the project here.

Every fall, several incoming freshmen “get their feet wet” at the University of Michigan by wading through the iconic fountain located outside of the Michigan League to mark the beginning of their undergraduate year. Then, in the spring, recent graduates walk through the fountain once more — but in the opposite direction to symbolize the end of their time as a Wolverine. While the fountain walk is touted as one of the most widespread U-M traditions during campus tours, it is unclear how many students still participate.

LSA freshman Matthew Peal is one of the tour leaders for Campus Day, a day for newly admitted students to explore campus. Peal said when he leads students around campus, he points out the fountain and explains the tradition.

“When you first come to Michigan, before you start your first class, you get to walk through the fountain towards the Central Campus area, sort of signifying the beginning of your time at the University,” Peal said. “Then, after you graduate you get to walk through the fountain again, but in the other direction towards the Rackham Graduate building. This sort of signifies the end of your time at the University.”

The centerpiece of the fountain is the historic statue “Sunday Morning in Deep Waters,” created in 1940 by Swedish artist Carl Milles. It features a bronze depiction of Father Triton and his sons on a holiday excursion. The statue was commissioned for the University by Charles Baird — the first athletic director at the University — to commemorate the late Michigan Supreme Court and his childhood friend Justice Thomas M. Cooley, who was one of the first faculty members at Michigan Law and passed away in 1898.

Peal said he remembers the floor of the fountain being slippery when he walked through it as a new freshman and he worried about falling in.

“It was a really, really hot day, and it was super sunny, so I was sweating from walking across campus trying to find the fountain,” Peal said. “But it was just like, wow, we’re here. I get to be part of this tradition, I get to be at the University of Michigan and I’m so excited for the next four years.”

Peal said walking through the fountain was not a scheduled part of Peal’s freshman orientation, and was something he sought out on his own. Other current U-M students said they never ended up participating in the tradition.

For instance, Nursing freshman Anderson Riley said he knew about the fountain walk but never went out of his way during orientation to participate in it. Once orientation was over, he said he didn’t see a point in going back.

“I just never got around to it,” Riley said. “I passed by, but my friends and I were meeting up to hang out with somebody and we ended up never going through the fountain.”

For other students, orientation was online during the COVID-19 pandemic — and there was no way to walk across a fountain over Zoom. In an interview with The Daily, LSA sophomore Isabella Pignatello explained that her orientation was online and she didn’t walk through the fountain when she got to campus because she did not know it was a tradition.

“If I had known about it, and also if I had seen other people doing it, and if it was a more widespread and known tradition, I would have participated in it,” Pignatello said.

Pignatello said U-M traditions like the fountain walk might be a part of campus culture, but they are not the only things that make the University feel like home.

“I do feel connected to Michigan, but not necessarily all the traditions,” Pignatello said.

LSA junior Elena Alick told The Daily that she did not walk through the fountain her freshman year because she was not aware of the tradition at the time, and heard about it later through word-of-mouth.

“I actually wasn’t aware that this tradition existed,” Alick said. “It seemed kind of familiar, but it wasn’t something that was happening when I started school because of (COVID-19).”

Despite not walking through the fountain during her freshman year, Alick said she still hopes to participate in walking out of the fountain as a senior during graduation.

“I hope to be able to participate my senior year and experience part of the tradition and understand it and what it means, but it does seem kind of mysterious at this point,” Alick said.

Daily Staff Reporters Madison Hammond and Xenia Kobori can be reached at madihamm@umich.edu and xkobori@umich.edu.