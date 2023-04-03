Over 30 women, Queer and BIPOC artists peddled their art and hand-crafted goods at tables in the Kuenzel Room of the Michigan Union Saturday afternoon at the WTF Art Fair. Vendors of the fair sold a variety of goods, ranging from art prints to earrings to crocheted whales. Saturday’s art fair was hosted by What the F Magazine and garnered about 300 attendees.

Bella Lowe, co-president of WTF Magazine and director of the education and outreach team that organizes the WTF art fairs told The Michigan Daily, Lowe the magazine hoped the fair would provide a place for the larger community to showcase their art.

“We were trying to think of a staple event that could help us use our platform as What the F to branch outside of the What the F club itself,” Lowe said. “We wanted to use that opportunity specifically for women, Queer and POC artists to have a platform.”

Lowe said they were happy with the feedback from both attendees and artists so far, and hoped that WTF art fairs would continue in years to come.

“It’s been going really well,” Lowe said. “We have a lot of people coming through, which is great. … Everyone who’s come through has been so appreciative and sweet and kind.”

LSA sophomore Marcela Passos participated in the fair as one of the vendors, selling prints of designs she makes online. Passos told The Daily she appreciated the supportive environment of the fair..

“I just wanted to show my art to people in the community and also just try to make some money,” Passos said. “Everyone is so nice, everyone is so excited to share their art, it’s just good vibes all around.”

LSA junior Nicole Kuchta told The Daily she attended the fair to sell her crochet accessories for the first time. Kuchta began crocheting in January to carry on the tradition of her mom and grandmother, and said she now sells her goods online under the name NYXcrochet.

“My favorite thing to make (is) definitely these balaclavas because the little granny squares are really fun to make,” Kuchta said. “It’s very relaxing, and you don’t have to think about it when you make them.”

Kuchta said she chose to participate in the fair because she finds it fun to be surrounded by its community of artists.

“I’m queer, a woman and a POC, so everything (the fair) stands for I adore,” Kuchta said. “It’s just really fun to be here.”

LSA sophomore Morgan Butler attended the fair and told The Daily she thought this event was even more engaging than the art fair last semester.

“I can feel a sense of community and appreciation for original art made by female-identifying, BIPOC people,” Butler said. “The time I went last semester felt a little less busy, and I feel like I see a lot more artists this time around, so it’s really more involved.”

