Many University of Michigan students adorn their water bottles and computer cases with stickers, and now, GlobalMarks, a student-run nonprofit, is giving students a chance to both decorate their items and contribute to climate change solutions in the same purchase. GlobalMarks is currently working alongside the University’s Undergraduate Erb Institute to design and sell unique stickers to fundraise for Rare, an organization that works to educate people on how their behaviors affect climate change.

Founded in 2020, Globalmarks works with a variety of humanitarian organizations to design fundraisers for a number of causes. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Business and LSA senior Prisha Grover, GlobalMarks co-founder and chief executive officer, said the nonprofit specializes in small step advocacy: advocating for initiatives people care about through small actions.

“What we noticed during the COVID-19 pandemic is that a lot of people, particularly students, want to make a difference in the world regarding humanitarian topics that they care about, but they’re not sure how to, or maybe they don’t have the money or resources or time,” Grover said. “We focus on a new humanitarian topic (every few months) and sell stickers designed (and) tailored to that topic.”

Sticker prices are listed for $1, $3, or $3.50 on the GlobalMarks website, with proceeds going toward a number of different organizations. In the past, GlobalMarks has raised money for Unicef Yemen, the Detroit Justice Center and Project Rishi. Grover said the nonprofit chose to fundraise using stickers because they aim to spark conversations around campus.

“Let’s say I have a sticker right here on my water bottle, and you’re studying out with friends, and they see a cute sticker on your laptop,” Grover said. “The idea is that, if they ask what it is, you’re able to share that story with them and spread the knowledge and care about (the issue).”

Grover said the nonprofit picked Rare for their current fundraiser because of its focus on community-based solutions to climate change.

“We picked Rare because they are focused on going into a community, figuring out what that community wants and working from there,” Grover said. “That way they can ensure that the behaviors and actions that they’re developing on a grassroots level are built into the community and the culture of that community. That way (the changes) actually last.”

Though all of GlobalMarks’ initiatives are important, Grover said climate change represents an existential threat and is relevant to U-M students.

“(The National Aeronautics and Space Administration and the Environmental Protection Agency) are all telling us that (climate change) is a problem that’s been developing because of human behavior of the last 200 years,” Grover said “I think a lot of (the) time, my friends and I feel frustrated because we use paper straws, we use reusable water bottles, but it’s really hard to feel like you’re making a difference when you know there are corporations and entities out there making such a bigger negative impact than is easy to combat with everyday actions.”

LSA senior Sana Soman, GlobalMarks chief design officer, told The Daily she joined the nonprofit because she was inspired by the impact of selling stickers in fundraising for organizations with international influence.

“I was just drawn to how something so small as stickers could have such a huge impact internationally,” Soman said. “Many of the earlier initiatives were internationally (focused), driven by things like food insecurity overseas (and) women’s rights internationally.”

Grover said the inspiration for GlobalMarks grew from her passion for activism.

“I’ve always been very passionate about social justice and humanitarian topics,” Grover said. “(During the pandemic, my friends and I) saw that a lot of people were sharing stuff on social media and we thought, ‘how can we take that to the next level?’ ”

Though Grover found a place for her activism in GlobalMarks, other members said GlobalMarks was their first interaction with activism and volunteering. In an interview with The Daily, Business junior Rania Juma, GlobalMarks executive assistant, said she began volunteering locally after working with the organization.

“(GlobalMarks) really has influenced my point of view of the world,” Juma said. “We talked a lot about the United Nation’s goals of ending hunger, so I ended up volunteering at a nearby homeless shelter for the past year. (GlobalMarks) really opened up my eyes to the community around me, and how much small actions could help.”

GlobalMarks’ past work also includes fundraising for SpartanStrong, which aimed to support the Michigan State University community in the aftermath of the Feb. 13 mass shooting. Grover said she wanted to work with SpartanStrong because it connected MSU and the University of Michigan in light of the tragedy.

“(GlobalMarks) is about a community, and it’s about bringing people together,” Grover said. “We donated over $1,200, and I think that’s something that defines who we are and who we want to be (as an organization). We had ten student organizations who joined that initiative with us, which we’ve never had more than one.”

Though GlobalMarks typically designs three stickers for each initiative, Soman said the GlobalMarks design team only created one for SpartanStrong to expedite fundraising.

“I think the reason we only did one design is because it was something we did very quickly,” Soman said. “It wasn’t something that we spent months preparing for, it was just something that we wanted to do to help raise awareness.”

Juma said the SpartonStrong fundraiser was very personal to her and that she felt proud of how quickly GlobalMarks was able to fundraise for MSU.

“I personally have a twin brother at Michigan State, and I have cousins there, so Prisha (Grover) being able to formulate the stickers with Sana (Soman) in such a quick manner was such a meaningful way for us to really help out,” Juma said.

Grover said she hopes this latest fundraising initiative will be an effort she looks back on with pride.

“I want to get older and live in a world that I know that I fought to protect,” Grover said. “If I have kids or my friends have kids, I want them to be able to look back and know that we did everything that we could, and that’s why we’re doing this initiative right now.”

Daily Staff Reporter Joshua Nicholson can be reached at joshuni@umich.edu.