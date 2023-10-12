University of Michigan community members gathered at North Quad Residence Hall Tuesday afternoon to hear a lecture from Allucquére Rosanne “Sandy” Stone, an associate professor emeritus of communication technologies at the University of Texas at Austin, and Cassius Adair, an assistant professor of media studies at The New School. The talk, titled “Trans Studies in the Virtual Age,” was hosted by the U-M School of Information as part of LGBTQ+ History Month, which takes place in October. Stone and Adair discussed the evolution of Queer identities and their relation to technology throughout history, their own experiences as transgender people and an upcoming documentary about Stone.

The event was co-sponsored by the Digital Studies Institute, Institute for Research on Women and Gender, and the Center for Ethics, Society, and Computing. The lecture was a part of a range of events the University and Spectrum Center are hosting throughout LGBTQ+ History Month to celebrate Queer identities and experiences.

Stone established the field of trans studies with her 1987 essay, “The Empire Strikes Back: A Posttranssexual Manifesto,” widely considered the discipline’s founding document. She has since held professorships in Queer theory and media art at Carnegie Mellon University and the University of California, Santa Cruz and toured worldwide as a theatrical performance artist. Stone spoke about how some of her first experiences with the online trans community were through phone sex, fueling her curiosity about the intersection between pleasure and technology.

“I (connected to the online community through) phone sex … which I was also introduced to by a trans person,” Stone said. “The sex workers were doing interesting stuff and had a very narrow bandwidth. … They were not just conveying information, they had to convey desire (through technology).”

Adair elaborated on the relationship between technology, Queer development, community and desire. Since he is considerably younger than Stone, Adair explained that his relationship with technology, which he said was primarily established through Tumblr culture, was formed at the start of his gender transition from 2009 to 2011.

“I like to introduce myself sometimes as part of the Tumblr trans generation,” Adair said. “I see people who are from this particular generation are like, ‘We follow each others’ blogs, we really know something about each other.’ We know something very intimate about each other and we know something about how to communicate in a sort of combative, ironic discourse that I think is very emblematic of the early 2000s or 2010s. … I think it’s really shaped the way I think about digital studies and also the way I think about identity.”

The pair further contrasted their experiences and spoke about their work in the media arts in the context of Queer expression. Stone spoke about understanding her relationship with her body through the lens of art, technology and the digital world.

“Whatever the ‘us’ is, whatever the core of our identity is … it’s very independent of what our physical shape is,” Stone said. “How we think of ourselves as embodied (people) is really a lot more flexible than it seems to be, than we imagined it, or even that we can imagine.”

Stone also spoke at length about her experiences as an artist and student living in California in the 1960s and ’70s and trying to find a trans community who she would be able to relate to.

“Not that many people were aware that they were trans in the sense that they could put that label on (it),” Stone said. “At that point, there were so few people online that the idea of forming a solid community of trans people didn’t happen.”

Stone shared her thoughts about technological connections in Queer youth spaces today. She emphasized the importance of robust communication platforms in places where Queer identities are marginalized. In particular, Stone mentioned how Queer communities in states that have laws limiting access to healthcare and other resources, like the one Florida passed in June affecting transgender people, need a space to organize and connect with others.

“The thing about the parents in Florida pushing back (against trans policies), it’s important at this point to look at what is the origin of the disgust,” Stone said. “We’re not just fighting for a gender position. We’re fighting for an entire cultural shift. We’re gonna have to figure it out or our kids are gonna have to figure it out.”

LSA senior Atticus Spicer attended the event and said they were familiar with Stone’s work and story. They spoke about the importance of listening to older members of the Queer community and listening to their stories.

“She’s one of the oldest Queer people that I’ve really been around,” Spicer said. “We don’t have a lot of queer elders. It’s important to think about Queer history as like, this is survivable, and all the things before this were survivable for someone. Just knowing that there is a history makes you feel more secure. That you’re going to continue writing it.”

