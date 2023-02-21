The Spectrum Center, Trotter Multicultural Center and Office of Multi-Ethnic Student Affairs co-hosted a film screening and discussion at the Michigan League on Feb. 9. The event, titled “We’ve Been Here All Along: Finding Belonging and Purpose Through Connecting with Cultural & Community Ancestors,” was held in honor of Pauli Murray, a Black, non-binary civil rights activist who passed away in 1985.

To start the event, Spectrum Center Director Jesse Beal greeted students, faculty and staff with a land acknowledgment before the screening of “My Name is Pauli Murray,” a 2021 documentary that exemplifies Murray’s legacy, as they were the first person who was assigned female at birth (AFAB) to receive a JSD from Yale Law School and the first Black AFAB to be ordained as an Episcopal priest. The film demonstrated Murray’s passion in the field of LGBTQ+ advocacy and how Queer identities intersect with others.

After the film showing, Dolores Chandler, former program coordinator of the Pauli Murray Center for History and Social Justice in Durham, North Carolina held a Q&A to invite the audience to ask questions about the documentary. Chandler said they spoke with Murray’s grandniece and learned Murray’s family has changed their perception of Murray’s identity over the years.

“(Murray’s) family has come a long way in terms of being more open and accepting about talking about race, gender identity and social or sexual orientation,” Chandler said.

Although they are not biologically related, Chandler said they feel like Murray is their “ancestor” since Murray inspired them to live authentically and find a sense of belonging within the LGBTQ+ community. Chandler said they weren’t sure whether or not they agreed with the film’s message that Murray was “ahead of their time.”

“I know and understand that it’s meant to be like a compliment or comment on Pauli Murray’s brilliance,” Chandler said. “I kind of want to challenge (this sentiment) because … there’s not a single one of us who is ahead of our time or whose time has not yet come, because our time is now.”

Rackham student Amanda Vieira da Silva shared how the film expanded her knowledge of Murray along and inspired her to reflect on her own identity.

“We need people to change the way we see the world (today),” Vieira da Silva said. “I am a (Latina) person, but at the same time, I am a white person. I do not have the perspective of Pauli Murray or what it is like to be a Black person.”

Rackham student Alanna Hurd also attended the event and shared the importance of listening to Queer people of Color, and especially of paying attention to stories from activists like Murray.

“It’s still a pattern in which white voices are the voices most listened to, even though we have progressed,” Hurd said. “What are the ways in which we can disrupt that pattern of erasure and invisibility and really give credit where credit’s due?”

Hurd said students can raise awareness regarding equality by knowing when it is their turn to speak out.

“When can I strategically use my voice?” Hurd said. “And when can I take a step back and elevate the voices that need to be listened to? So really monitoring and being aware of the space you’re taking and the space you’re making for other people (is important).”

