The University of Michigan Museum of Art hosted its second annual Queer Night on Friday in partnership with the Ann Arbor District Library, Detroit Zine Fest, LGBT Detroit, Necto, Stand with Trans, the U-M Library and the Spectrum Center. The event, which was the latest Feel Good Friday at the UMMA, included a drag performance by Jay Orellana and a concert by harpist and singer Ahya Simone. Throughout the night, about 700 students and community members participated in self-guided tours, button-making, open mic performances and pamphlet-making all throughout the UMMA building.

Jacob Ward, who graduated from the University in 2022 and now works as a PEL Coordinator at the UMMA, was in charge of planning the event. He told The Michigan Daily that Queer Nights at the UMMA started last year as a way to celebrate the museum’s Queer-centered “Oh, honey…” exhibition. This year, the UMMA decided to incorporate Queer Night into their Feel Good Friday series for the first time, which provided a larger budget for the event, Ward said.

“The planning crew last year was a little bit mellowed down because of (the budget), but this year, we didn’t have any programming before or after this, so we had a lot of our budget allocated towards this (event),” Ward said.

Ward also said he wanted to highlight the intersectionality between Queer, Black and Indigenous identities because February is Black History Month. This year’s Queer Night solely featured Queer performers of Color and included a book giveaway by Queer and Indigenous authors which were selected by Information Resources Assistant Ariel Ojibway.

“I just thought … if we’re going to do Queer Night right this time, it (also) has to be about the BIPOC community,” Ward said. “It was Black, Indigenous, people of Color that gave (Queer individuals) our liberation, who started the movement, so why not honor that?”

In an interview with The Daily, LSA sophomore Dajyah Anderson-Williams, who attended the event, said it was great to see Black History Month and Queer identities being celebrated by so many members of the campus community.

“It’s very nice to be able to come into a space where you kind of know you’re not going to be pushed off to the side and you’re going to be recognized,” Williams said. “So I really liked that incorporation, especially because it’s Black History Month.”

While planning the event, Ward said he wanted to make sure that Queer people of Color would feel like they belonged in a museum environment.

“I also hope that … any Queer people of color that come here feel seen (and) they feel like this space is for them,” Ward said. “Because I think the museum historically has (an exclusionary) reputation being more for like, artistic elitists … but I hope when they walk in, they can see that we have (changed) that.”

LSA sophomore Srinithi Kanakam said they attended Queer Night last year and mentioned they enjoyed the variety of activities this year, especially the self-guided tour booklets that encouraged attendees to interact with the museum’s collection through a Queer lens. Kanakam also said they liked the display of books by Queer and Indigenous authors which attendees were free to take home with them.

“I really liked the library section with all the Queer Indigenous books,” Kanakam said. “I feel like focusing on intersectionality is such a big deal and it was so nice to see (the) UMMA do it and it be such a collaborative effort, too, with the libraries.”

Cheyenne Fletcher, who works for the AADL, said the library and other local organizations like Detroit Zine Fest, a Queer-owned and operated non-profit spreading the work of the zine community in the Detroit area, also helped plan Queer Night 2022. Fletcher said they had a series of planning meetings with all of the organizers where they brainstormed what each organization could contribute to Queer Night and talked about what they collectively hoped attendees would take away from the event.

“Ultimately, it’s that sense of community, coming here and getting to meet people and getting to find out the resources that you have within your community,” Fletcher said. “We just want to build more community and make sure people know that these spaces are open: the museum is open, the library is open, you can come to us.”

