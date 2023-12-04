Students, staff and community members gathered in the Helmut Stern Auditorium in the University of Michigan Museum of Art Thursday evening for the AMCULT and ASIANPAM 372 Hula Performance. The performance, which is part of the Arts and Resistance semester theme curriculum, showcased four student dance performances.

American culture professor Amy Kuʻuleialoha Stillman opened the event speaking what she views as the untold history of Hawaii. Stillman said though historians in the past who only reviewed English-written publications claimed to find a lack of Hawaiian opposition to annexation in the 1890s, recent research suggests Hawaiians disapproved of annexation and organized petitions during that time.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily after the event, Stillman said that, after moving from Hawaii to attend Harvard College, she found many students did not have the same access she had to Hawaiian culture or hula. Upon receiving her position as a professor at the University of Michigan, Stillman said she was encouraged to teach hula as a creative expression elective.

“(My students) end up learning a lot of Hawaiian language,” Stillman said. “They end up learning a lot about Hawaiian history in the course of having to learn how to do these dances. I’m just happy that they’re interested enough to take up the challenge and put themselves in a space where they never thought they would ever be.”

LSA junior Carly Salazar voluntarily performed at the event for the American Culture course. In an interview with The Daily, she shared that, as an Indigenous person from Guam, she was excited for the opportunity.

“It’s so lovely to see hula in an academic space (and) validated as a form of information and expression,” Salazar said. “Hula itself is a form of resistance. When Hawaii was colonized, the colonizers and the missionaries that had come to Hawaii wanted to erase hula and the Hawaiian language completely. Hula existing even in Michigan in this space is a form of resistance in itself.”

Salazar shared her advice to students who may be feeling disconnected from their culture while at the University. She said that while home for many may be far away, students are able to make a home here for themselves.

“I’ve been able to bring a little bit of home by building my own kind of coalition of Pacific Islanders finding community and other islanders from other islands,” Salazar said. “We were able to really connect and recreate the special feeling that we have (at) home. I highly recommend to any student who is away from their culture or away from their home to try and find community because it really will change your life.”

LSA junior Srinithi Kanakam attended the performance and told The Daily that learning about the historical context of the hula dances amazed her.

“I feel like in a lot of cultures around the world, dance is very integral,” Kanakam said. “I thought all of that historical context, along with the songs, was really cool. I knew nothing about that, and just getting to learn, while also getting to see an amazing performance — I really enjoyed that.”

Daily Staff Reporter Maleny Crespo can be reached at mcrespo@umich.edu.