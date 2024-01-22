More than 50 University of Michigan students gathered in Haven and Angell Halls Sunday evening for El Mercado, an event featuring several tables with Mexican American cuisine to raise money for various U-M Latinx organizations. The event was hosted by La Casa, a Latinx student organization aiming to aid the well-being of the U-M Latinx community since its founding in 2017.

La Casa serves to provide a community for U-M Latinx students by hosting events such as culture shows, professional mixers and collaborative conversations with other U-M organizations such as Students Allied for Freedom and Equality.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Public Policy sophomore Diego Felix-Trejo, culture and diversity director of La Casa, said this event is important for collaboration among U-M Latinx organizations.

“We just hope to help raise funds for multiple Latinx organizations that we have under our umbrella because La Casa serves as the center point between Latinx organizations,” Felix-Trejo said. “Over the course of last semester, a lot of these organizations wanted to collaborate with La Casa to fundraise for their own organizations, and we just thought why not throw one big event where everyone can showcase their food, their culture, performances and have a fundraiser?”

Engineering senior Giuliana Fagre Guerriero, president of the U-M Society of Hispanic Professional Engineers, said she attended the event to raise funds and promote her club.

“I’m excited for this event because this is the first big event that La Casa has done for fundraising,” Fagre Guerriero said. “This is just a blend of Latinx orgs selling things to promote their clubs. I joined (the event) to raise awareness for our club within the Latinx community and also to raise funds because we don’t get any funds from the University. … This event is really helpful for us. I think everyone that’s participating can put their club out there and have more things so that we can have more events during the semester.”

LSA junior Nicole Haanschoten attended El Mercado to fundraise for her sorority, Delta Tau Lambda. Haanschoten told The Daily about Mexican American foods her sorority prepared to sell at the event.

“We’re a multicultural, Latina-based sorority that was founded here in Michigan,” Haanschoten said. “We’re part of the MGC, which is a Multicultural Greek Council. Today, we’re just selling some treats that I would say are very Mexican American. We have hot Cheetos with queso, arroz con leche, which is a dessert, and we have esquites, which is corn in a cup. We’re here to fundraise for our chapter for any events we might be putting on. We have a scholarship that we put on in the fall so we just collect that money to go towards the needs of the organization.”

Nursing sophomore Saya Matos said she was excited to attend El Mercado because it offers a sense of community for Hispanic U-M students.

“I’m Hispanic, and there are not many Hispanics here at the University of Michigan, so I try to come to every event like this,” Matos said.

Daily Staff Reporter Ellen Drejza can be reached at edrejza@umich.edu.