More than 30 students and community members gathered for a lecture hosted by the University of Michigan Muslim Students’ Association and the Black Student Union at the Rackham Building on Feb. 21. The event — titled “Before Malcolm X: A History of Islam in the Americas” — featured guest lecturer Dr. Mustafa Briggs who is currently on tour for his book “Beyond Bilal: Black History in Islam.”

The lecture began with Harun Shields, a historian-in-training at Wayne State University, acknowledging the collaborative effort between MSA and BSU that made it possible to honor the day of Malcolm X’s passing. He expressed that Malcolm X is an important figure for both the Black and Muslim communities.

“His faith in Islam and experience as a Black man in America should be understood as the driving forces behind his stand against oppression,” Shields said. “Malcolm is a figure that both Black communities and Muslim communities revered, and they lionize him as a force of social justice.”

Afterwards, the lecture continued with a discussion on the ties between the historical oppression of Muslims and West Africans.

Briggs said colonialism is a product of racism, capital acquisition and the persecution of non-Christians. Briggs said the fall of Al-Andalus, also known as Muslim Spain, in 1492 led to the enslavement of Muslim people across Europe and led to crusades of Christians taking control of the Iberian peninsula. He then explained how the 1493 Doctrine of Discovery was introduced, which gave Christian Europeans “the legal right” to take over marginalized communities’ and enslave native people.

“The Doctrine of Discovery in 1493 … (led) to the beginning of European colonization of the world,” Briggs said. “We’ve linked now the transatlantic slave trade and colonization to Islamophobia and an active war on Islam. We can see through this that all our struggles and all our histories are interconnected in a way that we never really thought of before.”

The remainder of the lecture centered around the importance of recognizing how the history and culture of various societies have been portrayed in academic institutions and in the media and how it can be important to challenge those representations when necessary. Briggs said discussions surrounding West African culture and the transatlantic slave trade are one example of this.

“The way that West Africa had been portrayed in the media and the way that Europeans portrayed West Africans in order to justify the transatlantic slave trade took away from their intellectual ability, took away from their culture, took away from their history,” Briggs said. “We’re never really shown Black people outside of bondage and slavery (or) the great things they achieved before they were colonized or enslaved.”

In an interview with The Michigan Daily after the event, Anam Siddiqui, an American history teacher at Crescent Academy in Canton, Mich. said the lecture encouraged her to think about the history of marginalized groups in a new way.

“I realized how interconnected our histories are, as a Muslim-American who teaches young Black Muslims and various young Muslims,” Siddiqui said. “I just found it interesting to see how much of (Muslim) history is not covered in typical (K-12) curriculums.”

Siddiqui said the current American history curriculum impacts how students perceive the transatlantic slave trade and its relation to the religion of Islam.

“As somebody who has taught about the (transatlantic) slave trade and how it has affected white American history … it was mind-blowing to see how anti-Islamic a lot of it was,” Siddiqui said.

LSA sophomore Amir Henderson attended the lecture and said events like “Before Malcolm X” are helpful because they help community members better understand the nuances of the identities of each individual person.

“(It’s important) to be able to know one another and to connect by acknowledging each other’s differences,” Henderson said.

Siddiqui said seeing co-hosted events at the University help highlight the similarities and camaraderie between different communities on campus and can educate audiences about significant historical events.

“I haven’t seen (co-hosted) events like this … (but I appreciate) the two organizations that came together to organize it,” Siddiqui said. “I am really excited to see things like this happen.”

