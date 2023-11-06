Hundreds of University of Michigan students, parents and community members gathered on the Diag Friday evening for a rally in support of Israel in the wake of the ongoing Israel-Hamas war.

LSA junior Daniella Ludmir, board president of the Jewish Resource Center, spoke at the rally and shared the story of her cousin, Daniel, who was killed in the Oct. 7 attack on Israel. Ludmir said she is not only grieving the loss of a family member, but the loss of a member of the already small Peruvian Jewish community.

“This was not just a loss for his family,” Ludmir said. “It was a loss for my community — the entire Jewish community of Peru. Our community is one person smaller, and as a community of under 2,000 Jews total, we are not a big enough community to lose even one.”

Ludmir urged students at the rally to vote against the Central Student Government resolution AR 13-025, titled “University Accountability in the Face of Genocide.” AR 13-025 was introduced at last Tuesday’s CSG meeting following a student-led petition which asks that the University “recognize the millions of people undergoing genocide in Gaza” and acknowledge the history of tensions in the region.

The assembly did not pass the resolution, meaning it will now appear on the ballot for the campus wide election from Nov. 28 to Nov. 30.

At the same meeting, another petition, AR 13-026, titled “CSG Response to Atrocities in the Middle East” asks the University to detail plans to keep students on campus safe in the short and long term and to offer additional mental health resources for those impacted by the conflict. The second petition calls on the University to acknowledge the attack by Hamas on Israel on Oct. 7.

AR 13-026 also did not pass an assembly vote and will appear on the ballot for the all-student election.

Public Policy junior Anna Raab, a former Central Student Government representative who spoke at Tuesday’s CSG meeting, said she believes AR 13-025 will only further divide the campus community.

“My speech tonight echoes sentiments I expressed to the student government earlier this week: concern, compassion and empathy,” Raab said. “I look around and see a divided campus rampant with hatred. In a sea of differences, I’d be remiss not to point out our shared experience at this moment. We are all deeply grieving.”

Raab urged attendees to channel their grief into action and vote against the resolution in the upcoming elections.

“I know we’re all filled with pain, but do not let your grief mask your humanity,” Raab said. “Hamas has taken enough from all of our communities. We must not fall victim to hatred. Instead, we must be upstanders — we must condemn antisemitism and hatred in all of its evil forms.”

In an interview with The Michigan Daily after the event, Business graduate student Joseph Gordon said he attended the rally because he is disturbed by rising antisemitism on college campuses, especially in the wake of the Israel-Hamas war.

“I see the antisemitism that’s going on on campus and campuses everywhere around the country, and it’s making me very sick,” Gordon said. “I don’t want that happening here on my campus. This is our campus, and with one of the largest Jewish populations on a college campus in the United States, it shouldn’t be this way.”

Shari Kaufman, a U-M alum and parent, spoke at Friday’s rally as a representative of the “dream team,” a group of U-M parents formed at the start of the Israel-Hamas war to combat antisemitism on campus. Kaufman lit Shabbat candles on the steps of Hatcher Graduate Library, asking attendees to join her in praying for people who have been killed or taken hostage in the war and expressing her appreciation for University President Santa Ono’s responses to the war.

“We light these candles tonight in memory of the mothers and daughters that can no longer light (them),” Kaufman said. “We light these candles in the hopes of the hostages — that they should come back one day and light their own candles. We light these candles in appreciation for President Ono, and for all the other presidents that stand up for doing the right thing, for caring about the Jewish people and people as a whole.”

Ludmir said she hopes the campus community can come together and care for one another, rather than perpetuating divisive rhetoric and attitudes.

“I ask that you care about each other,” Ludmir said. “I ask that you realize the importance of standing together as a community — now more than ever. This goes beyond just Israel and Gaza. While it’s tempting to let hatred take root, it neither mends wounds nor builds bridges. In a competition of pain, there is never a winner. We are not competing. We are better than that. We can do better than that.”

Daily News Editor Samantha Rich and Daily Staff Reporter Arnav Gupta can be reached at sammrich@umich.edu and arnavgup@umich.edu.