Members of the student organization Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan stood up for 24 hours straight at this year’s VictorThon to raise money for the pediatric therapy unit at the C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. From 11 a.m. Saturday to 11 a.m. Sunday members of DMUM danced alongside other U-M students and their families at the University’s Oosterbaan Field House. The event raised $192,603 in donations for the “Little Victors” at Mott.

VictorThon is the annual culminating event for DMUM, one of the largest student organizations at the University with more than 600 student members. DMUM works to raise money for children who participate in different kinds of pediatric therapy such as music therapy, yoga, adaptive tree climbing and martial arts. This year’s VictorThon was DMUM’s first 24-hour marathon since 2019 due to the pandemic, leaving many DMUM members eager to use their dance skills and stamina to show their support for the children.

Attendees were able to enjoy a variety of activities and performances at this year’s VictorThon from mini-dance lessons to lip sync battles.

Several other U-M student music and dance groups also performed, including the Women’s Glee Club and Outrage Dance. Pediatric therapists from Mott talked about what their work entails and explained why it is effective with the audience throughout the day. The 24 hour marathon was also divided into different “theme hours,” including a game-show hour and casino-night hour.

Charlotte Kehrberg, a member of DMUM, said she appreciated the many activities that VictorThon had to offer for not only U-M students, but also for several of the children participating in therapy at Mott, which included a bouncy house and obstacle course.

“Getting to see the kids all running around and laughing and having a good time and getting to interact with them has been really rewarding,” Kehrberg said.

Families and children who participate in the DMUM-supported therapies gave speeches and performances during the event and children had opportunities to showcase their unique talents in front of the community. DMUM executive director Olivia Benson said one of her favorite moments from the entire event was a music performance from one of the children in a music therapy program at “Sophie’s Place”— which opened at Mott in August.

“They performed on stage with their guitars and sang, and it was super heartwarming to see what he’s learned and what he’s been able to do this entire year through our funding and our therapists,” Benson said. “Being able to see the tangible impacts of our fundraising and creating relationships with all of our families is amazing.”

Alexis Velliky, a recreational therapist who works at Mott, further emphasized how special VictorThon and DMUM are to the children who participate in therapy programs.

From gaming therapy to martial arts, Velliky said DMUM’s contributions to the many diverse therapy programs at Mott allows children to unleash their creative side and find a renewed sense of joy while they are receiving treatment. At VictorThon, DMUM members are able to interact with children and families involved in the programs they support, as members truly get to know and bond with the children they interact with throughout the year.

“One of the absolute best things is watching the dancers engage with our families at these programs while we watch these kids grow their skills,” Velliky said. “It’s because of Dance Marathon that we have the opportunity to have these programs that are at no cost and gives these kids the opportunity to be involved in these enrichment programs.”

