About 30 students and community members gathered at the Judy and Stanley Frankel Detroit Observatory Friday evening for a guided tour to learn more about James Craig Watson, a 19th century astronomer and the second director of the Detroit Observatory. The tour was led by Observatory docents – University of Michigan students hired by the university – and was part of the “Seeing in Depth” series, which highlights connections between astronomy research and the history of the Observatory.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily prior to the event, Austin Edmister, assistant director of the Detroit Observatory, said Watson had an eccentric personal life that was worth noting alongside his achievements as an astronomer.

“Watson was such a strange character,” Edmister said. “He was both a really talented astronomer, but also had a terrible work ethic. We get to tell those stories from an outsider’s perspective 150 years later and I think people find him really interesting, for better or worse. So we try to bring that out and we are not afraid to delight in his successes and also laugh at his failures.”

Attendees are divided into groups of seven before embarking on a guided tour of the Observatory. The tour began inside the library where LSA senior Eva Chavez and LSA junior Sanil Mittal spoke on Watson’s achievements in astronomy and the highlights of his personal life.

“While (Watson) was (at the Observatory), he did a lot of awesome astronomical work and discovered 22 asteroids, 21 of which were discovered with the Fitz (Refracting) Telescope,” Chavez said. “He would actually discover asteroids at a rate that was only rivaled by computerized astronomy.”

Mittal said Watson was famous for claiming he located Vulcan, a hypothetical planet predicted to be in orbit between Mercury and the Sun, and used calculations from a French mathematician to obtain its coordinates.

“One of the reasons why he thought Vulcan existed was because (astronomers) used the same process to discover Vulcan that they used to discover Neptune,” Mittal said. “This was the first time (someone) got the coordinates of the object before seeing the object itself.”

Despite his accomplishments in research, Chavez said Watson had trouble with retaining his funding during his directorship at the Observatory.

“(Watson) was also notoriously bad with money,” Chavez said. “The amount of money he had would fluctuate greatly because he would do a lot of things to get money but he would at some point end up losing it all. In fact, the director’s residence was built at the Observatory in 1868 under his directorship because he could no longer afford to keep his home and wrote to the Board of Regents saying he could not afford his home.”

Attendees then walked to a separate room to view the Meridian Circle Telescope, the first telescope installed in the Observatory in 1854. In this part of the tour, LSA senior Anna Pohlman, an Observatory docent, presented a drawing of a micrometer, a specialized part of an eyepiece on a telescope. Pohlman businesses used the micrometer to set time before the establishment of standard time zones in 1918.

“If you were to look through it … you would have seen all these little lines, and these are made out of black widow spider silk,” Pohlman said. “It’s incredibly durable, and it’s one of the strongest of any spider so it doesn’t biodegrade.”

The tour concluded inside the room containing the Fitz Refracting Telescope, which was the third-largest refracting telescope at the time of its installation in 1857. Observatory docent Samuel Hopper said during the tour he finds it impressive how Watson found so many asteroids in an era without technology and pointed out the challenge light pollution creates for modern astronomical research.

“Nowadays, with a lot of light pollution, you can see (cosmic objects) in the night skies even less so you can’t see as dim of objects as James Watson could have seen,” Hopper said. “So there’s probably some asteroids out there that we will probably never be able to image because of the light pollution going on.”

Rackham student Jason Manassa told The Daily he enjoyed visiting the Observatory as not many students know about the building.

“I thought it was very well done and I liked how it was student-led,” Manassa said. “I feel like this is a building that most (University) students don’t know about and getting to actually come here after being students for a long time has been really cool to finally see what goes on here.”

LSA senior Lailyn Borum told The Daily she appreciates that the Observatory organizes events like the Seeing in Depth series because it allows attendees to learn more about the Observatory’s history in addition to the research conducted there.

“I feel like the initial thought is that people come here (thinking) either we get to observe and we get to see really cool space things or we just get to see the stuff (through) the telescopes,” Borum said. “But there’s a lot of strong and rich history here with the Observatory, and how it has affected you and the country in general. So I feel like people always leave here with learning more about the history more so than they thought.”

