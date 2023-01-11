The University of Michigan Ford School of Public Policy invited alum Lou Fintor, U.S. Department of State Diplomat in Residence, to a hybrid information session at Weill Hall Tuesday afternoon to discuss career and internship opportunities for students.

Fintor joined the Foreign Service — a branch of the U.S. State Department working in foreign policy — in 2002 and served as the U.S. embassy spokesperson in the Middle East, South Asia and Europe. Fintor currently serves as the Diplomat in Residence for the North Central Region, which consists of Michigan, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky.

During the session, Fintor explained the process of joining the State Department and introduced opportunities for students interested in the field. Fintor highlighted internships at embassies across the world, including the U.S. Department of State Student Internships, the Pathways Program and the Virtual Student Federal Service Internships.

“(In the Virtual Federal Service Internships) you can do projects like English language training with an embassy where you meet with a group of students in that particular country virtually (and do curricula) in human rights monitoring (and) freedom of speech monitoring. Really, the sky’s the limit,” Fintor said.

Fintor then went on to discuss the many steps to becoming a foreign service officer, which includes the annual Foreign Service Officer Test (FSOT) that covers topics ranging from international economics to United States history. Once one passes the test, they become an incoming officer and are invited to attend an event called Flag Day, where they will find out their assigned country by receiving that country’s flag.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Fintor said he felt glad to be back at the University.

“I was gone for almost three decades after I left undergrad,” Fintor said. “I’m really happy to be home again, happy to be back.”

In order to be successful in the Foreign Service, Fintor said it is important to draw from one’s own life experiences and to have intellectual curiosity. Fintor said his overall experience as a student left an impression on him that helped him find success.

“(The impression) guided my own career,” Fintor said. “Certainly things I’ve learned, things here that I’ve never forgotten, continue to guide my life.”

He also noted that the University has expanded opportunities for students since he graduated, especially for those interested in international affairs and participating in programs abroad.

“The University has done a great job expanding opportunities for students here since I was a student, especially in areas like international affairs,” Fintor said. “I think it’s a really exciting time to be a student.”

Public Policy graduate student Eddie Weber told The Daily in an interview that he attended the information session because he wanted to take advantage of the opportunities the Public Policy School has to offer.

“When I saw this (event) … I was super excited to speak with him specifically to just get the more personal side of what it is like to be a diplomat or work for the State Department or a federal agency,” Weber said.

Weber went on to say the information session increased his interest in working as a foreign service officer.

“I loved (the information session),” Weber said. “I was lucky enough to also get an office hour slot with the diplomat Lou, so I will meet with him at 1:40 for 20 minutes and just ask questions about what I wrote down during the (session).”

Public Policy graduate student Sheriff Almakki, who also attended the information session, said in an interview with The Daily that he was interested in meeting Fintor because he wants to work in human rights and migration. Almakki said his work as an intern for the State Department over the summer also prompted his interest in the information session.

“I figured that being here at this meeting and seeing what the long-term prospects are, how this structure works (and) what a career in this life looks like would be pretty beneficial,” Almakki said.

Almakki also said he is grateful the Public Policy School hosts individuals who draw from their experiences to explain what a career in international affairs looks like.

“It’s one thing to look at the State Department website and be like, ‘Oh man, okay there’s this test and these evaluations and these examinations’,” Almakki said. “But you don’t necessarily know what that means until you’re doing it or until you hear someone tell you about it who has done it.”

Daily News Reporter Ji Hoon Choi can be reached at jicho@umich.edu.