Students walking through the Diag Thursday evening may have seen and heard hundreds of community members singing, linking arms and swaying along to songs such as “Lean on Me” and “We Shall Overcome.” This community sing was hosted by the Michigan Community Scholars Program, University of Michigan Arts Initiative and Lloyd Scholars for Writing and the Arts with the theme “Songs of Resistance and Hope.”

Eugene Rogers, U-M director of choirs, helped lead and plan the event. Rogers told the crowd they were gathered as one community to sing together and uplift voices of resistance.

“Some people have asked, ‘What are we resisting against?’ ” Rogers said. “We are resisting against all forms of injustice, all forms of discrimination. You name it, we’re resisting it. But we’re also coming together because we’re hopeful when we think about our country, and how song has brought us together.”

Thursday’s event was one of many public events planned for the Arts & Resistance theme semester, a partnership between the University of Michigan Museum of Art and the Arts Initiative. The theme semester includes over 100 courses, as well as performances, lectures and exhibits such as Respond/Resist/Rethink and Amal Walks Across America.

UMMA Director Christina Olsen told The Michigan Daily the theme was inspired by two of the museum’s exhibits: “Hear Me Now,” which displays the work of Black potters in South Carolina, and “You’re Welcome,” which will feature the work of Cannupa Hanska Luger, a New Mexico-based artist whose work focuses on environmental injustice and gender-based violence.

“I think that art has unique capacities to resist, largely because it’s often working … in a way in which knowledge and status quo and cultural categories are themselves getting questioned,” Olsen said. “It has inherent powers of calling attention to power structures, to forms of oppression, to people and ideas that have been marginalized and disenfranchised.”

Dave Choberka, curator for University Learning and Programs at the UMMA, told The Daily most of his work on the Arts & Resistance Steering Committee involves reaching out to the U-M community to make their ideas happen.

“We did a lot of workshops early on about what the theme semester is and what opportunities there are to get funding to do your own things,” Choberka said. “We’ve been really trying to assist people to set up their own programs and then doing a lot of consolidated promotion of those. The community sing is a great example of that.”

Olsen said she had long been advocating for the idea of a community sing as one of the main events for the theme semester.

“There’s something very profound and communal, of course, about singing and I love the idea of the Arts Initiative putting out to everybody that art is not just for people who are good at it,” Olsen said. “I think that singing and dancing and drawing and all these forms have to be kind of liberated from that idea of proficiency or perfection and that students so need that.”

Although accomplished singers such as Alice McAllister Tillman, Our Own Thing Chorale music director, and Jillian Burgam, Detroit Women’s Chorus director, led each song, the organizers stressed that the event was not a concert, and no skill or experience in singing was needed to join in. Christine Modey, Michigan Community Scholars Program director, helped organize the event and told The Daily that when people sing together, they often are breathing together and listening to each other.

“It creates this sense of oneness and unity that we don’t get very much in our lives in any other space,” Modey said. “That’s what makes it worth it … The feeling of being together and sort of breathing and singing into the world what we want it to be like, not the way it is.”

LSA freshman Elizabeth Lane, a member of the U-M Arts Chorale, told The Daily she felt a sense of togetherness and collective action at the event.

“I always get kind of nervous at big social events, but it just felt so comforting,” Lane said. “Even being around so many people, the community was just insane. It was so moving to be around so many people that are just together in the music and in the fight.”

LSA senior Macey Owen told The Daily she recognized many of the songs from protests she has participated in.

“I’ve sung a lot of these songs at actual protests,” Owen said. “It was cool to be doing this in a setting when they’re not trying to shut something down, or you’re not actively having to protest something. It was fun to learn how to sing the songs in a different setting.”

Modey said she often feels the U.S. is increasingly polarized, but watching the community sing gave her hope.

“There was a moment where I was watching people singing ‘We Shall Overcome’ and they were all linked in arms,” Modey said. “That just made me feel like unity — like it’s possible.”

