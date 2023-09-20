Around Twenty University of Michigan community members gathered in the Center for Armenian Studies Monday afternoon to hear Elyse Semerdjian, history professor at Clark University, speak on her experience as a descendant of Armenian genocide survivors described in her book “Remnants: Embodied Archives of the Armenian Genocide”. Semerdjian’s book explores historical fragments of the Armenian genocide of 1915, which resulted in the killing and systematic abuse of 800,000 to one million ethnic Armenian people by the Ottoman Empire. The book focuses on the tattoos used to mark Armenian women who were relocated within the Ottoman Empire during the genocide.

CAS director Gottfried Hagen opened the event by introducing Semerdjian and her book’s significance.

“Semerdjian has turned to the memory and memorialization of the Armenian genocide for her new book ‘Remnants,’” Hagen said. “She has been taking a new and fresh look at … how the memory of the pain and atrocities of the suffering happens and (is) carried on the human body.”

Semerdjian began her lecture by explaining how she felt unsatisfied with the lack of literature surrounding experiences of sexual violence during the Armenian genocide and wanted to investigate it more through the concept of “postmemory” — how the “generation after” engages with the trauma from genocides.

“I’m taking issue with how we can have a large tome on Armenian genocide history but give such little space to women and to the question of sexual violence,” Semerdjian said. “By highlighting the ciphered bits of information, or what I call ‘remnant sites,’ I situate the material body of survivors as a repository of traumatic experience, bodies that also form sites of resistance where memories of victims are preserved by their descendants and embodied in ritual and postmemory practices.”

Semerdjian proceeded to present a series of photographs and multimedia depicting female victims and survivors with tattoos or scars from tattoo removal. She focused on Aghavni Kabakian’s story as a survivor who decided to have her tattoos surgically removed.

“(Kabakian’s) scars are very deep on her face to the degree that they actually appear in her immigration record,” Semerdjian said. “Women were so desperate to remove them that they would prefer the scars to the actual tattoos.”

LSA senior Kristen Bagdasarian attended the lecture and told The Michigan Daily she enjoyed how Semerdjian’s perspective shed light on more personal stories from the Armenian genocide rather than merely acknowledging the event.

“This lecture goes past the very baseline of recognition,” Bagdasarian said. “It’s not just demanding the past be recognized but (Semerdjian is) going back and looking into those very hushed narratives of the past of women, narratives we usually overlook.”

U-M history professor Melanie Tanielian told The Daily she felt Semerdjian’s book interpreted the Armenian genocide in a novel manner and brought attention to how the genocide still affects Armenian people today.

“(Semerdjian) verbalizes silences in the (historical) archive that have been forgotten and (combines this with) material memory to tell a story that we really have not heard,” Tanielian said. “It’s something that continues to haunt the community and the generations after as this memory continues in people’s minds.”

In an interview with The Daily, Vicken Mouradian, CAS academic programming specialist, said he related to the book on a personal level because of his cultural background.

“I’m Armenian, and the genocide is really close to my heart and the community,” Mouradian said. “It’s different whenever it’s something abstract in history, but it’s when something is so close to (your community) … it’s really heartbreaking. But in a way, I think it was so interesting (because) I’ve never thought about looking at tattoos and scars and body history like that.”

