The University of Michigan and The Ohio State University kicked off their annual Blood Battle, a joint blood drive that runs from Oct. 25 until Nov. 22. Since 1982, the two campuses have competed every year for who can donate the most pints of blood before their rivalry football game.

Blood Drives United, a U-M student organization committed to organizing campus blood drives, books, runs and works closely with the American Red Cross to staff drives for the Blood Battle on the U-M campus.

Engineering junior Meghna Mahesh, a member of Blood Drive United who helped organize this years Blood Battle, said in an interview with The Michigan Daily that the excitement and energy surrounding the University’s rivalry with OSU helps encourage people to donate.

“I think that (with) OSU, specifically, the rivalry leading up to the big game really makes people want to get out and donate because everyone is so motivated about beating OSU, and it’s a really great cause,” Mahesh said.

Engineering junior Ella Keaney, who donated blood as part of the Blood Battle, told The Daily she also appreciates the competitive aspect of the blood drive. Beyond this year’s Blood Battle, the American Red Cross fosters competition to encourage people to donate. Donors who have a blood donor account can enter leaderboards where they are ranked based on how much blood they have donated.

“It’s always fun to have a little competition,” Keaney said. “On the Red Cross website, there’s also groups you can join and battle against other people, too. It’s so interesting to see the leaderboard.”

This year, the drive will occur under new Food and Drug Administration Guidelines, instituted in May 2023, which enable more gay and bisexual cis men to donate if they pass a health history screening. Gay and bisexual cis men were completely barred from donating to the American Red Cross until 2015, when guidelines were changed so that gay and bisexual cis men were allowed to donate if they were abstinent for 12 months. In April 2022, the American Red Cross revised this policy and allowed for gay and bisexual cis men to donate if they were abstinent for three months before giving a donation. As of May 2023 there are no eligibility criteria related to sexual orientation, and there is now a universal health screening that individuals who wish to donate blood must satisfy the requirements of.

LSA junior Ashley Dixon, secretary Blood Drives United, said though Blood Drive United has adhered to the previous guidelines in past drives, they have lobbied for the more inclusive policy change.

“Last year, we would have meetings where we would write letters and send them to the FDA committee that was determining whether or not to put this policy in place,” Dixon said. “We were glad that we could contribute to that effort.”

Mahesh said she finds the level of participation in the Blood Battle inspiring. She explained how the act of donating blood can have a vital impact on others’ lives.

“One pint of blood can save up to three lives, and I think that it’s important that people realize that just a small act and a small sacrifice can really make an impact on so many other people’s lives,” Mahesh said.

Keaney said donating is a simple yet important way to help meet the nation’s blood needs.

“It’s super easy to do, and I feel like that’s also another driving factor (to donate),” Keaney said. “I am not really inconvenienced, and donating blood is super important to people who need it.”

Daily Staff Reporters Bronwyn Johnston and Joshua Nicholson can be reached at jbronwyn@umich.edu and joshuni@umich.edu.