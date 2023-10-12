Anthony Doerr, author of the 2021 bestselling novel “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” and 2014 bestselling novel “All the Light We Cannot See” spoke to more than 500 University of Michigan students, faculty and community members in Hill Auditorium Wednesday evening about the experience of writing fiction. He focused on “Cloud Cuckoo Land,” which tells the tale of a fictional ancient Greek play loosely based on Aristophanes’ “The Birds” that is performed throughout three different eras — 15th-century Constantinople, present-day Idaho and a spaceship in the distant future. “Cloud Cuckoo Lane” was a finalist for the 2021 National Book Awards in the “fiction” category.

Doerr gave the lecture as a part of his position as a DeRoy-Graf Memorial Visiting Professor, which was established by the LSA Honors Program to bring professionals from various fields to the University to teach an Honors mini-course and present a public lecture. Doerr was selected for the professorship this year and taught a mini-course called “A World in a Grain of Sand: Examining the Formulaic and the Unfamiliar in Creative Work.”

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Mika LaVaque-Manty, LSA Honors Program director, said he thought many of the themes in “Cloud Cuckoo Land” were very relevant to issues young people are facing today and hoped the audience could get new insight into Doerr’s creative process.

“People will understand what’s behind his thinking (and get) to know this person,” LaVaque-Manty said. “Many of the themes in that book are issues on which we would like to hear his thoughts on climate change, … young people’s well-being (and) different forms of discrimination.”

LaVaque-Manty opened the lecture by introducing Doerr and commemorating the end of his time as the DeRoy-Graf Memorial Visiting Professor. Afterward, Doerr took to the stage and began his lecture by presenting several news headlines about the recent increase in space expeditions led by wealthy individuals such as Jeff Bezos. During the lecture Doerr said he believed this uptick was caused by an interest in experiencing “The Overview Effect,” or a psychological phenomenon in which people’s perspective of the world changes when seeing it from above in space.

“Billionaires, just like us, sometimes worry that they have lost perspective (of the world),” Doerr said. “Maybe these billionaires feel this more keenly because, despite the worlds they are chasing, they realize money doesn’t buy all.”

Doerr transitioned to talking about the research he did before writing his 2015 historical fiction novel, “All the Light We Cannot See,” which is set in Europe during World War II. He explained how during his research for that book, he came across information about the ancient walled city of Constantinople, which later inspired the first of the three settings he explored in “Cloud Cuckoo Land.”

“For 10 years, I worked on ‘All the Light We Cannot See’ and in much of the reading I did on defensive walls, I came across the walls of Constantinople,” Doerr said. “It wasn’t until 2015 when the (then) presidential candidate Donald Trump was leading crowds in chants of ‘Build that wall’ that I was finally able to go back to the walls of Constantinople.”Doerr then shared a personal anecdote about living with his grandmother who was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease when he was in high school. Doerr said this experience spurred an interest in the idea of erasure of memory and how it can be preserved in literature.

“In a world where we can download (an author’s bibliography) … it’s sometimes hard to even believe in erasure,” Doerr said.

Doerr then continued talking about his journey writing “Cloud Cuckoo Land.” Doerr said the plot of “Cloud Cuckoo Land” resembled a rhizome, a plant stem that continually grows underground and branches off. Similarly, he said his fictional Greek play was like the central stem of a rhizome with each of the three narratives being the branches.

“My goal is to … interconnect on micro and macro levels … with the lives of the five protagonists with the (ancient Greek play) being the center,” Doerr said.

Doerr concluded his lecture by encouraging his audience to look at life in a way similar to how he writes: through a magnifying glass.

“Almost every noun around you is worthy of investigation,” Doerr said.

LSA freshman Claire Byrd said she read “Cloud Cuckoo Land” over the summer with other Honors students as a part of an optional community read program and said she loved the level of detail in Doerr’s work.

“He’s such an introspective and a funny, down-to-earth author,” Byrd said. “There were some really, really big ideas presented in this talk. … I just thought that he handled everything so well and made the audience feel really connected to everything that he cared about.”

Naomi Richardson, a law school student studying at the University of Detroit Mercy, came to Ann Arbor to attend the event and expressed how grateful she was that the University of Michigan decided to make the event open to the public.

“He’s just such a good teacher, and so I feel very jealous of all those students who got to be in his class,” Richardson said. “He seems very passionate about what he does.”

