More than 100 people gathered at the Rogel Ballroom in the Michigan Union Thursday to hear #1 New York Times Best-Selling author Angeline Boulley speak at the 2023 Robert J. Berkhofer Lecture. The lecture was presented by the University of Michigan Native American Studies program and co-sponsored by organizations including Rackham Graduate School, Office of Multi-Ethnic Student Affairs, Office of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, Center for Education of Women+ and the Department of English Language and Literature.

Boulley, who is an enrolled member of the Sault Ste. Marie Tribe of Chippewa Indians, presented her lecture titled “Stories are Good Medicine: My 36-Year Overnight Success Story” at the event. Boulley is the author of two novels, “Firekeeper’s Daughter” and “Warrior Girl Unearthed,” which tell stories based on Native American communities similar to her Ojibwe community in the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

Established in 2014, the Berkhofer Lecture series was named after Robert J. Berkhofer, a former professor at the University who founded the University’s Native American Studies Program. The series features lectures that promote Indigenous literary talent and provide more Native American representation at a University that lacks minority representation.

Boulley opened her lecture by speaking to the impact her upbringing and her parents’ teachings had on her life as an author.

“I am just so grateful that my parents gave us the gift, the best gift, which is the freedom to read,” Boulley said.

Boulley spoke on feeling underrepresented in the books she read growing up because there were never Native American characters. She said she wanted to increase Indigenous representation in literature to allow more students to learn about Indigenous peoples and culture.

“So the actual percentage of books featuring a Native character hasn’t changed much since 2002,” Boulley said. “We’re lucky if we do hit 1%, usually we’re less than 1%. It really galvanized that I wanted to dedicate my career to working in Indian education, trying to improve public school education for Native students, and for all students to learn more about Native peoples and our communities … Representation for children and teens in literature is so important.”

Ten years after her first draft, Boulley sold her debut young adult novel, “Firekeeper’s Daughter,” in 2019 for about $1 million.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, LSA freshman Maeve Magura-Comey expressed that she was motivated to attend this year’s Berkhofer Lecture because she saw “Firekeeper’s Daughter” at the Ann Arbor District Library and wanted to learn more about the topic.

“The book stood out to me,” Magura-Comey said. “I read the first page and it sounded really cool. I definitely want to learn more about Native American history.”

LSA sophomore Noemi Tehauno told The Daily that they attended the event because they are a member of the Native American Heritage Month Committee and are on the board of MESA.

“I’ve been hearing about this event for a while,” Tehauno said. “Native American Heritage Month committee was not directly involved in planning this event, but we’re kind of a part of it.”

Boulley concluded her lecture with some words of advice about how to tell compelling stories.

“Our stories are best told when we are deciding,” Boulley said. “I had a mantra during that 10 years of writing and revising that I still live by now. I write it to preserve my culture, and I edit it to protect it.”

