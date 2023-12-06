This article was written as part of The Michigan Daily News section’s Campus Life beat project on how campus life has changed over the years at the University of Michigan. Read other stories and listen to a podcast on the topic here.

As the largest public university in the state of Michigan, the University of Michigan offers more than 250 degree programs that cover a variety of subjects and interests. However, the University has discontinued many of the majors and institutions it once offered. When the informatics major was most recently discontinued in April 2022, the University directed students interested in the field to pursue majors in computer science, data science and the School of Information instead. The Michigan Daily spoke with U-M faculty, students and alumni about what alternative classes and institutions the University has offered in lieu of discontinued majors.

Between 1993 and 1995, the University renamed the Department of Communication as the Department of Communication and Media and discontinued the journalism major and the speech major. These majors came after the establishment of the Wallace House Center for Journalists in 1973 and various journalism classes in the English and Communication and Media Departments.

Susan Douglas, professor of communications and media, was one of the first hires in the new department in 1996. In an interview with The Daily, Douglas said one of the reasons the University dissolved its journalism major was because of the increasingly shrinking job market, she added that the departmental change is also indicative of a larger trend of academia favoring theory-based majors rather than those based in vocational training.

“Most of the other departments in LSA do not do pre-professional training,” Douglas said. “For whatever reason, for better or for worse, at an elite university like ours, vocational training is looked down upon. It’s not seen as intellectually rigorous.”

Instead of vocational training, Douglas said the department focuses on the academic study of the media, which Douglas said she still teaches in COMM 101. She also spoke about faculty in the Communication and Media Department who are current or former journalists.

“We have had and continue to have journalism studies within the department,” Douglas said. “Journalism studies looks at the history, the ethics, the practices and the effects of journalism with, of course, an emphasis on print and broadcast news media, but now my colleagues are looking at digital media as well.”

Derek Vaillant, professor of communication and media, told The Daily that the liberal arts, especially the humanities, are becoming increasingly less funded across the U.S. as higher education institutions continue developing their educational programs.

“If you look at resource allocation, this is not unique to the University of Michigan at all,” Vaillant said. “”(There’s) much more emphasis on getting involved in supporting life science research, sort of hard sciences … at the expense … of really doubling down on liberal arts education at the highest level.”

Vaillant also spoke on alternative majors outside of the Department of Communication and Media that aspiring journalists could enroll in. Vaillant said new majors like the Philosophy, Politics, and Economics program, which had its first graduating class in 2012, can be useful for the kind of critical thinking journalists need.

“The establishment of the PPE program here at the University of Michigan, that’s new since journalism went away, but it’s another way of getting important critical ideas and traditions into alignment, which would help journalists a lot,” Vaillant said. “You can have great intellectual innovation without creating a department.”

Some students have sought areas of study beyond the extensive list of academic programs available at the University. Established in 1969, the Individual Major Program offered a handful of selected students to create their own major. The Individual Major Program has since been discontinued for the general student population and is currently available through the Honors Individualized Major Program. This individualized form of education is still present in high-education with New York University’s Gallatin School, dedicated to a ‘make your own major’ approach.

Elizabeth Viera, software engineer and U-M alum, graduated from the University with an individualized degree in logic in 2016. Viera told The Daily she became interested in pursuing an individualized major after taking an introductory course in logic her freshman year.

“When I was a freshman, I took an introductory logic class that I really liked (through the Department of Philosophy),” Viera said. “After that, I asked, ‘What else could I take?’ and (the University) pointed me to different departments. … I couldn’t really decide which of those (to take) because none of these majors were really (about) logic.”

The logic major’s curriculum, which Viera designed herself, included courses from mathematics, philosophy, computer science and linguistics and explored the broader idea of “correct reasoning.” Viera said this interdisciplinary approach allowed her to understand how each discipline integrated theories of logic.

“Philosophy, math and linguistics were the bulk of (the major) because computer science does have logic, but they mean something very different when they’re saying logic even though they do have similar roots,” Viera said. “There are some translatable skills but I would say the ties between them were very surface level whereas the classes taught in the philosophy and math departments were almost identical. … The professors were often thinking about a similar topic from very different perspectives.”

While Viera said she appreciated the freedom to create her own major based on her interests, she said the program’s unique nature presented challenges to her as a student. Viera said these lessons help her today while working in the software engineering field.

“It is very isolating at times where you don’t have friends taking the same set of classes as you,” Viera said. “You have to be really self-motivated in order to figure out how to move forward with things and you also have to be unafraid of talking to professors who are very smart people who have all of these qualifications.”

As majors are discontinued, the University is also creating new majors, such as the robotics program which launched in fall 2022. Engineering sophomore Valerie Moura told The Daily she was originally nervous to pursue the field because of how new the major was, but said her professors are very supportive and open to feedback.

“I loved the professors and how passionate they were,” Moura said. “This program is kind of their baby, their brainchild. So every time I talk to a professor, they know the ins and outs of the program. … They want feedback from the students. The way that I’ve heard it described is, ‘If you’re willing to take a chance on us with this major, we will absolutely take all the chances on you and support you however we can.’ ”

Moura said she appreciated the program as a novelty because it attracts a lot of attention from possible employers.

“When I go to (a) career fair and I say I’m majoring in robotics, they’re like, ‘Oh, that’s new, I haven’t heard that one before,’ and they ask me a little bit about my program, so I feel it helps me stand out,” Moura said. “I think that it also definitely feels like the future, which is why I feel more comfortable taking a risk on a new program.”

