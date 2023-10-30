Several hundred University of Michigan students gathered Thursday evening in the Michigan Theater for a conversation with Indigenous artist Cannupa Hanska Luger and Monument Lab Director Paul Farber. A part of the Penny Stamps Speaker Series, the talk also kicked off a weekend of events in the “Memory and Monuments” series, which included an open house at the University of Michigan Museum of Art Saturday.

Lugar, who is Mandan, Hidatsa, Arikara and Lakota, was born on the Standing Rock Reservation in North Dakota and is an enrolled member of the Three Affiliated Tribes of Fort Berthold. As part of a collaboration between the Arts Initiative, UMMA and Monument Lab, Luger created a three-part exhibition titled “You’re Welcome.” The exhibition interacts with elements of the museum as an institution and the land it stands on, as well as the history of the University’s land as a whole.

During the lecture, Lugar said “You’re Welcome” aims to raise questions about UMMA’s collection and the museum’s history with extractive industries. The exhibit includes an installation titled “Meat For the Beast,” a 60-foot long sculpture of a serpent made almost entirely of material byproducts of extractive industries, businesses that work with raw materials — including elements of UMMA’s collection.

“At the museum, what is being preserved here that is a part of that extractive industry, and how, through its preservation, are we reinforcing, enabling and encouraging its perpetuation?” Luger said. “We could have just run that snake all the way through the entire University, you know, we could have put the head on one end of America and dropped (the tail) on the other.”

According to Luger, “You’re Welcome” responds to the question, “How do we remember?” Lugar said he was critical about who that question refers to, noting his experience with how Indigenous history was taught to him while growing up.

“The first thing that sparked in my head was, ‘Who’s we?’ ” Luger said. “Everything I was encouraged to learn about had an angle, and that angle was only a portion of the conversation and a portion of the story. And that doesn’t feel like memory, that feels like something else.”

Luger also painted the word “Gift” on the exterior of the UMMA’s Alumni Memorial Hall in white clay before eventually whitewashing the entire building. The Alumni Memorial Hall, is a neoclassical structure that was built in 1910 to commemorate U-M students who served in the Mexican War, the American Civil War and the Spanish-American War.

Luger said covering the UMMA in white clay was a way to visualize how all museums are white spaces. He said the hall’s Greco-Roman architecture style represents this idea of empire, which can be found all over the U.S., especially at educational institutions.

“I don’t remember Greece being here,” Luger said. “This is a forced recollection of a deep time relationship to place … Seeing architecture like this reinforces a false narrative, and that false narrative is that America is old.”

Luger said the choice to write “Gift” was inspired by the fact that Ottawa, Chippewa and Potawatomi tribes “gifted” land to the University in the 1817 Treaty at the Foot of the Rapids — land that was then sold to fund the University’s endowment. Luger said his work was informed by Indigenous principles of reciprocity and shifting the culture around generosity.

“When you shift that perspective around the word (gift), like I would love to live in a world where wealth is based on generosity,” Luger said. “If we can celebrate those people because of what they have given rather than what they have, it changes the entire system completely.”

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Art & Design freshman Milo Lyndon said the talk provided useful context into what they saw happening outside of UMMA.

“I saw the white signs, but I thought it was under renovation or something,” Lyndon said. “I had no context for what was going on, but now that I have context, my opinion of it has completely changed. Museums are good, and the work that people are doing in museums are good, but it has the history of theft, and so to reimagine and to reconstruct museums is like a long period of time.”

The Monument Lab visited a stone quarry in Ohio that is the source of the rock that was used to build UMMA, Farber said, telling Luger that his work made him think more about the history of the land on a larger timescale.

“You’re talking about architecture, and I think one of the most powerful parts of the project but also your influence on me and the work of Monument Lab, is about deep time and rethinking origins,” Farber said. “One of the powerful prompts that you gave us (was), ‘Where does the rock and stone that’s being laid come from?’ ”

Luger said his intention for “Gift” is for the clay slip to be gradually washed off of the building by the weather.

“I don’t get to finish this work,” Luger said. “The weather finishes this work. Your perspective finishes this work.”

Daily Staff Reporter Astrid Code can be reached at astridc@umich.edu. Daily News Contributor Audrey Shabelski contributed reporting.