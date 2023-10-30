Families, pediatric therapists and University of Michigan students dressed in their best Halloween costumes Saturday afternoon to gather in front of Rackham Auditorium for the Dance Marathon at the University of Michigan’s annual Spook-a-thon.

DMUM, the largest student-run nonprofit in the state of Michigan, supports families with children at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital by hosting community events to fundraise for Mott’s pediatric therapy programs. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, DMUM Executive Director Annie Nelson said she is proud of DMUM’s reach and impact on both the U-M student body and the Ann Arbor community.

“We’ve raised over $7 million in the past 27 years for C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital and other causes, so it’s fantastic,” Nelson said. “We have over 500 general members every year and a wonderful leadership body of 100 that are amazing and super talented.”

Free and open to the public, Spook-a-thon is a Halloween-themed celebration complete with pumpkin carving, face painting, a photo booth and refreshments. The event’s red carpet drew in a crowd of cheering parents, volunteers and students as kids showed off their best costumes and candy-filled bags to the tune of upbeat Halloween music.

Representatives from Mott tabled booths at the event to highlight the various pediatric therapies that DMUM supports. Public Health junior Julia Ginter-Berriman, a member of the sponsorship team for DMUM, spoke with The Daily about the importance of Mott’s presence at the event, addressing the relationship between the University, the Ann Arbor community and the teams at Mott.

“I think it’s a really good way to understand what DMUM does,” Ginter-Berriman said. “We have several of the therapies that we have here that have tables, and also I think it’s just a really good way for the kids to meet us on DMUM.”

The Therapeutic Gaming and Patient Technology Department and music therapists from Mott’s Sophie’s Place facility offered kids a chance to play a game of Mario Kart and explore the art of sound with noisemakers made from unconventional materials. Connor Rivera, patient technology project manager at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital, spoke with The Daily about patient therapies and expressed their gratitude for DMUM’s support.

“When using video games, we’ve seen a lot of patients who have said, ‘I’m hurting less,’” Rivera said. “A lot of our child life specialists even use VR during some procedures. DMUM actually helps sponsor our therapeutic gaming program. We come to every Dance Marathon event to support them as they’ve supported us, so we’re able to see more kids.”

Numerous other partners demonstrated their support for Mott’s pediatric therapies at the event. Public Health junior Estee Moss, DMUM chair for professional pre-health fraternity Alpha Delta Epsilon, explained the fraternity’s relationship with DMUM and its families in an interview with The Daily.

“(DMUM is) one of our philanthropies, so we fundraise and volunteer and do events with them throughout the year to just raise awareness and raise money,” Moss said. “As pre-health professionals, it’s something that we hold dear to our hearts because it’s for children at Mott’s. We’re just excited to be out here and giving back to the greater Ann Arbor and University of Michigan community.”

Though Spook-a-thon has always been a mainstay for DMUM, Nelson said this year in particular demonstrated DMUM’s growing community impact.

“This was our first year closing the street (for Spook-a-thon), so that was a really big period of growth and adjustment,” Nelson said. “It used to be pumpkin carving, and we’ve had it every single year. The past few years, we’ve revamped it to be called Spook-a-thon, so now it’s more focused on Halloween and interactive activities for the entire Ann Arbor and Southeastern Michigan community.”

DMUM’s fundraising journey culminates in their annual VictorThon event in the spring, during which student “dancers” stand for 24 hours to fundraise for pediatric therapies. Last year’s event raised more than $190,000, and DMUM’s volunteers are already set on surpassing last year’s total.

Public Health junior Isabella Volkers, a member of DMUM’s leadership, told The Daily she believes DMUM provides an important community for children and families at Mott.

“Their support system is outside of the walls at Mott, too,” Volkers said. “I feel like it’s a really nice reminder that they have a support system just at U of M in general, especially through Dance Marathon.”

Daily News Contributor Marissa Corsi can be reached at macorsi@umich.edu.