Anne Huhman was named director of the Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Center at the University of Michigan April 1 after previously serving as the center’s Program Manager for Education and Prevention since 2005.

Created in January 1985, SAPAC offers confidential support to the U-M community through trainings, programs and community engagement to address various forms of sexual and gender-based harassment on campus.

Huhman has worked with SAPAC for 18 years, building expertise as a policy and research coordinator, advocacy specialist, program manager and interim director. In an email to The Michigan Daily, Huhman detailed what she plans to address during her time as SAPAC director.

“SAPAC comprehensively addresses very complex social justice, human rights, and public health issues,” Huhman wrote. “I see great opportunity (for improvement) in (those) four key areas: a strategic campus-wide prevention plan, more nuanced, complex conversations, community building and inclusion within SAPAC and expanding and diversifying SAPAC’s services and programs.”

Before being appointed director, Huhman previously served as interim director of SAPAC from May 2022 to April 2023, helping to promote diversity and inclusivity among the center’s staff. She succeeds Kaaren M. Williamsen, who completed her six-year term as director last year. Williamsen told The Daily in an email that she admires Huhman’s work so far and is excited to see what she accomplishes in the role of director.

“She is a dedicated and talented prevention professional and survivor advocate (who) leads with compassion,” Williamsen wrote.

LSA senior Courtney Banks, a member of the leadership team at University Students Against Rape, said she appreciates Huhman for directly connecting with the organization during their Take Back the Night rally.

“We like to have different organizations relevant to the subject share their resources and SAPAC is one of those,” Banks said. “I hope that we can continue to foster a good relationship with SAPAC.”

Laura Blake Jones, associate vice president for Student Life and Dean of Students, oversees SAPAC and works directly with Huhman and her team. In an email to The Daily, Jones said she is confident in Huhman’s leadership and looks forward to supporting her visions for the future of SAPAC.

“I am honored to have been able to support (Huhman) as the next director of SAPAC,” Jones wrote. “She is fundamentally committed to social justice and believes in the power of enacting transformative change.”

A U-M alum herself, Huhman received her master’s degree in social work from the University with a concentration in community organizing in 2006. She has worked with SAPAC since 2005, starting as a graduate assistant intern. Prior to working for SAPAC, Huhman worked closely with survivors of domestic violence, sexual assault and stalking at Underground Railroad, a nonprofit organization in Saginaw, Mich.. Huhman wrote she learned about the impact of prevention education through this job, which is what ultimately led her to SAPAC.

“Through my work in direct survivor support and community education (at the Underground Railroad), I realized that this set of work was where I wanted to direct all of my energy.” Huhman wrote.

Huhman said she believes her experience as interim director will help her transition to permanent director.

“I’m grateful that I had a year in the interim position to experience what that feels like,” Huhman wrote. “Now I get to take the reins with both hands and continue building upon the positive momentum happening across campus.”



Daily News Contributors Kally Van and Hannah Cuenca can be reached at kallyvan@umich.edu and hcuenca@umich.edu.