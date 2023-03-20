University of Michigan students gathered at the W38 parking lot, located next to Elbel Field at Hill and South Division streets Sunday afternoon to celebrate Holi, the Hindu festival of colors. Organized by the Ahimsa Council, the Hindu Student Council, the Indian American Student Association and the Indian Student Association, the event was free and open to the public.

Holi is celebrated annually to welcome the arrival of the spring season, love and new beginnings. The festival usually takes place in March or occasionally in February depending on the Hindu lunisolar calendar. This year, Holi fell on the night of March 7 and continued into the day of March 8 in India.

Despite the chilly winter temperatures still lingering in Ann Arbor, the sun was shining Sunday afternoon. Participants received bags of colored powder upon arrival in vibrant hues of red, orange, yellow, pink and blue to throw at each other.

Attendees were instructed to wear white or light colors in order for the colors to pop on their clothing. Blue tarps covered the blacktop, where attendees could scatter and throw color on each other. Soon enough, the air was filled with brightly colored clouds of powder that covered everyone’s clothing, hair and faces in every shade of the rainbow.

Along with throwing colored powder, participants sang and danced along to Indian music played by a DJ, chatted with with attendees and took pictures together in their freshly colored clothing.

Business sophomore Ronith Ganjigunta celebrated Holi with his family when he was younger and attended the event Sunday. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Ganjigunta spoke on his reasons for attending the festival at the University.

“I want to continue the tradition during college,” Ganjigunta said. “I just wanted to spend time with my friends (and) we just wanted to do something fun together.”

LSA junior Sanya Bhatia told The Daily Sunday’s event was her first time celebrating Holi. While attending the event with her friends, Bhatia said she hopes to make a new meaning of the celebration.

“Holi doesn’t actually hold that much meaning to me, and so I just hope to make a meaning with it,” Bhatia said. “I’m (most excited for) just having fun with my friends. That’s the spirit of Holi.”

Michigan IASA, one of the student organizations in charge of the event, hosts events and performances for students to get in touch with their culture on campus. Niharica Suri Kannan, co-logistics chair of IASA, told The Daily about the organization’s goals for the event.

“We’re just hoping that people have fun and have a good time, play Holi (and) get in touch with their roots and their culture in America,” Suri Kannan said.

Snigda Narisetty, co-president of IASA, spoke with The Daily about the importance of community building for the organization.

“IASA’s mission is to create a community of Indian-American students who are just kind of looking for a family and lifelong friendships, so we really hope this (event) facilitates that,” Narisetty said.

Both Suri Kannan and Narisetty spoke about the ways in which celebratory events like Holi unite the Indian-American community on campus.

“I think for me, (Holi) just seems like community,” Suri Kannan said. “Holi’s always like one big event where everyone is messing with each other, throwing color and having fun, so it’s all about creating that space to explore (and) be mischievous. You don’t have to follow the rules all the time and you can be messy (and) go crazy.”

Narisetty echoed Suri Kannan’s sentiments on Holi fostering community, highlighting the cultural significance of the event.

“(Holi means) making a community and just feeling united, especially when we don’t really get the chance to celebrate Holi with our community back in India,” Narisetty said. “Creating an opportunity to do that here is just something that we’re really proud to be able to do.”



Daily Staff Reporter Alexandra Vena can be reached at alexvena@umich.edu.