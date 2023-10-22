Content warning: this article contains mentions of violence.

More than 1,000 Ann Arbor community members and University of Michigan students, staff and faculty’s faces were illuminated by candles arranged in the shape of Palestine outside Angell Hall Thursday evening. The candles cast light onto flags and signs held by attendees showing their support for Palestine in the ongoing Hamas-Israel war.

The attendees gathered for A Night of Remembrance, an event organized by Students Allied for Freedom and Equality, the U-M Arab Student Association and other campus community organizations to “honor the lives of 3,000+ martyrs of Palestine”. At Thursday’s event, U-M students and Ann Arbor community members shared personal experiences with the Israeli attacks in Gaza this past month, poems and other written works.

The Night of Remembrance was hosted following the ongoing violence in the Hamas-Israel war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war on Hamas on Oct. 8 following a planned attack by Hamas on Israel, killing more than 1,000 people and taking more than 100 hostages. In the following two weeks, Israel responded with a series of land and air attacks on Gaza that killed more than 4,000 people, in addition to cutting off electricity, food, water and fuel supplies to the area. Israel urged the 1.1 million civilians living in the north area of Gaza to evacuate. Earlier this week, al-Ahli hospital in Gaza was bombed, raising debates across the world on who is to blame for the attacks. Violence has also spilled into the West Bank, where 73 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces since October 7.

Co-President of SAFE Salma Hamamy opened the event by describing the current situation in Gaza, speaking about the continued airstrikes and siege perpetrated by the Israeli government. She also emphasized how anti-Palestinian violence has spread to the U.S., where a 6-year-old Palestinian-American boy, Wadea Al-Fayoume, was fatally stabbed on Wednesday by his family’s landlord in Chicago. Hamamy said the presence of the attendees was a testament to the collective dream of liberation for Palestine.

“Our presence here is a statement, a statement that says no matter the hurdles, no matter the pain, and no matter the odds, we will not be silenced,” Hamamy said. “We will continue to remember to mourn, to hope and to strive for a just world for all.”

Zaynab Elkolaly, SAFE director of activism, said in an interview with The Michigan Daily the event was organized to honor the lives lost and recognize the ongoing violence perpetrated against Palestinians.

“This (event) is (meant) to commemorate the lives that are continuing to be lost at the hands of the Israeli occupation of Gaza and all of Palestine,” Elkolaly said. “We actively did not call it a vigil in our programming because we believe that a vigil implies that the deaths have ended and now it’s time to mourn. The fact is that lives are continuing to be stolen from Gazans and Palestinians at large, and that’s why we call it a night of remembrance — so that they’re constantly at the forefront of our minds in everything that we do and all the advocacy that we engage in.”

Yasmeen Nimer, a prospective U-M student, shared a poem at the event about media portrayals of the violence in Palestine.

“I’m tired,” Nimer said. “I’m tired of my generational trauma, put on display, for your eyes to view and for you to decide the ability of my pain. Seeing the news of the death of my own people every day, realizing that my government does not stand with me at the end of the day. The terror they feel when I say ‘Free Palestine,’ and the audacity of them to have to say ‘It’s no problem of mine.’ ”

Following the speeches at Angell Hall, event organizers led attendees in a silent march to the lawn of the President’s House. The Night of Remembrance followed last week’s sit-in organized by SAFE in response to University President Santa Ono’s statement on the violence in the Middle East.

On Thursday, event organizers read a list of demands for University President Santa Ono that have been signed by 24 student organizations as of Oct. 19. The demands include that the University divests from companies that violate Palestinian human rights, conduct formal inquiries into anti-Palestinian actions and sentiments on campus and support faculty members who choose to stand in support of Palestine. At the Night of Remembrance, Hamamy stated the fourth demand; asking President Ono to follow the example of experts and formally recognize the Israeli government’s actions as genocide.

“Our fourth demand is to release a formal statement that clearly defines the massacre in Gaza as a genocidal ethnic cleansing campaign, led by Israel and aided by the United States,” Hamamy said. “Their statement should also iterate that the events of the past week cannot be isolated from a denial of Palestinian human rights and prevent the Palestinian resistance. It should offer an unapologetic, long overdue condemnation of the last 75 years of colonial violence.”

After speaking the demands, attendees chanted “Free, free Palestine” while walking onto Ono’s lawn. Those at the front of the crowd knocked on Ono’s front door and asked him to open it, but received no response from the dark-windowed house, leading event organizers to tell attendees to return to the steps outside Angell Hall. As they walked back to Angell Hall, attendees chanted, “Ono, Ono, you’re no good. Treat your students like you should,” and “Ono, Ono, you can’t hide. We charge you with genocide.”

Salma Hamamy, co-president of Students Allied for Freedom and Equality, leads chants on President Ono’s doorstep. Jeremy Weine/Daily. Buy this photo.

On Wednesday, President Joe Biden traveled to Israel to meet with Netanyahu. In his visit, Biden convinced the Israeli government to allow humanitarian aid to enter into Gaza and convinced Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah El-Sissi to open up a border in south Gaza. Northern borders in Gaza are controlled by Israel and remain closed, making Egypt’s agreement to open the southern border significant.

During his trip, Biden also pledged $100 million in aid to Gaza. On Friday morning, Biden requested $100 billion from the U.S. congress. The request included $10 billion in military support for Israel, among other international funding. It did not include funding for Palestinian aid.

As the event came to a close, organizers thanked attendees for joining the event and welcomed students to stay at the event to pray for those who have died.

In an interview with The Daily, Jenna Sukkar, a Wayne State University student who attended the event, spoke about the comfort she found within a large group of people who she felt understood her sadness about the violence in Gaza.

“Coming out here today to help represent my people – because I am Palestinian – helped me have a little bit of hope for the future,” Sukkar said. “Definitely the turnout made me happy.”

Following the night of remembrance, the U-M Egyptian Student Association, ASA and SAFE hosted the attendees at Trotter Multicultural Center to offer a safe place to check in on each other and share a meal.

SAFE, the Palestinian Youth Movement and other organizations will hold a rally Monday in Ann Arbor to ask U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Mich, to “end the Gaza Genocide” and “stop U.S. military aid” to Israel.

Daily News Editor Rachel Mintz and Daily Staff Reporter Bronwyn Johnston can be reached at news@michigandaily.com.