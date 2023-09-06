When most University of Michigan students think “the game”, imagery of the Big House, maize outs and football populate their minds. For other students, “the game” denotes Call of Duty or Rocket League. For these students, Michigan Esports provides a different type of competition. The student-run organization launched in 2020 is dedicated to training players for esports competitions and is listed under the Department of Recreational Sports. Esports, or electronic sports, are video games played in an organized competitive setting.

Esports dates back to 1972, when Stanford University hosted 24 players competing in a “Spacewar!” tournament. Today esports boasts a global audience of more than 260 million esports viewers on various esports streaming platforms with an expected projection of 318 million by 2025, according to game data firm Newzoo. Its growing fanbase can be reflected in the increase to 5.1 million people who tuned into the 2022 League of Legends World Championship from the 1.1 million who watched it in 2021.

While Michigan Esports has only been around since 2020, over 100 students are now competitively playing for the club. The program was born out of Arbor Esports, a student organization at the University that was not recognized by Recreational Sports. It was founded by Michigan alum Tony Yuan during the pandemic, when in-person events were limited.

Though Michigan Esports is a student-run organization, Michigan Esports President Caedon Zube told The Daily it functions as a club-level sport. Zube said the team differentiates players by skill level, meaning they select players to join the varsity or junior varsity teams for each game.

“We are still a sponsored student organization, which is why we have full student leadership,” Zube said. “We’re under (Recreational Sports), but we function separately and alongside club sports. We don’t necessarily have access to the same things that club sports have access to, but we still have a full-time faculty member assistant director.”

Giana Mae Anguiano, director of events at Michigan Esports, told The Daily esports involves many of the same aspects as physical contact sports.

“We have jerseys (and) there are players who have different elbow sleeves, a different mouse for their specific hand grips,” Anguiano said. “Even though you would think this is a digital space, there’s still very real physical contact that changes your gameplay, like the chair you sit in (and) how it raises your arms or not, or (whether) your keyboard (is) split down the middle.”

Though joining Michigan Esports may seem daunting for people who do not play video games competitively, Zube said there is a space for anyone who loves to play them regardless of skill level.

“You don’t have to be good at esports or video games in general to be a fan of esports,” Zube said. “We want to see you (and) we’re here to support you if you’re interested in esports (or) gaming.”

The National Esports Collegiate Conference announced the launch of the Big Esports Conference Tuesday morning, and will facilitate competitions in four titles of video games between the esports programs at Big Ten member universities. This is the first time NECC has hosted a program affiliated with Big Ten University’s, however the Big Ten Conference is not affiliated with the event. In an interview with The Daily, Kevin Palmer, U-M assistant director of Esports & Intramural Programs, said he hopes the Big Esports Conference will garner support from the Big Ten Conference — which is not sponsoring it — and increase resources for collegiate esports programs.

“I anticipate and hope that after this year, we show this works and there are people who are supporting us,” Palmer said. “(I hope) the Big Ten will (officially sponsor the Esports Conference), which would just open the doors for so many students.”

Michigan Esports holds tryouts for the varsity and junior varsity for eleven titles of video games during the beginning of the fall semesters. LSA freshman Elvin Kim tried out for the varsity team of Overwatch, a multiplayer video game, Monday evening and told The Daily his interest in Michigan Esports began during his sophomore year of high school.

“I knew an upperclassman (who played) Overwatch and he told me about (the University Overwatch team),” Kim said. “My high school had an esports organization … it wasn’t anything formal … and I really wanted to (experience) this competitive esports scene more.”

With tryouts every fall, the team only guarantees a spot for members for a year before they must try out again. In an email to The Daily, Alma Hearin, Michigan Esports vice president, said this policy helped to bring in new talent.

“Players are never guaranteed a spot, as there are consistently new people arriving who might merit the position more,” Hearin wrote. “Even though the inclusion of varsity (level players) in the same tryouts definitely had me facing some (more skilled) players, I thought it was a great experience and am very happy to see how the teams shake out.”

Even though esports involves tryouts, organized competitions and practices similar to that of other professional sports, Zube said some people think esports is not an “actual sport.”

“I think that people who are not as interested in gaming often think of esports as very trivial and that claiming it to be a sport would be some kind of disservice to ‘actual’ sports,” Zube said. “Esports, in my opinion, is very much an actual sport and it exists at a professional level at an immense global scale.”

Michigan Esports lacks an esport-specific facility at the University. Anguiano said a facility would be incredibly helpful to the team, who usually meet at local area network parties, or places where gamers physically gather to play together.

“Just like how other teams have their practice facilities, it would be nice to have a place where you can have tournaments (and) have our equipment held there so people who enjoy (gaming) casually could come and stop by,” Anguiano said. “Most of our communication happens in Discord and a lot of the players have not even met each other in person.”

Despite the lack of an esports facility, Kim said he felt a sense of community with other players who were trying out.

“I actually went to hang out with a couple players from tryouts at (someone’s) house,” Kim said. “As a group, they are very friendly, approachable and kind, and as a team, (they are) very coordinated (and) very synergized with each other.”

