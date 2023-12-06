This article was written as part of The Michigan Daily News section’s Campus Life beat project on how campus life has changed over the years at the University of Michigan. Read other stories and listen to a podcast on the topic here.

From the Central Campus Recreation Building to the President’s House, the University of Michigan seems to constantly embark on new construction and renovation projects. As old buildings on campus are replaced or updated year after year, they often stand in stark contrast to more traditional buildings, such as the modern Ross School of Business building located near the neo-gothic-inspired Law Quadrangle. The Michigan Daily set out to learn more about campus architectural styles and what the University considers when planning building renovations.

Located within the city of Ann Arbor, the University’s development affects more than just its student population. In an interview with The Daily, professor of architecture Sharon Haar, an expert on campus planning, said universities in urban settings need to ensure new development doesn’t come at the expense of local residents.

“(The University) owes it to the city to use (its) land to the greatest extent (it) can,” Haar said. “There’s plenty of places to build (on North Campus) without doing the things (the University has) been doing, which is buying up more property around Ann Arbor and growing in other ways. The growth of the University — and this happens at many universities — has overtaken property and has pushed through gentrification and other mechanisms.”

As the University has grown over the past decade, it’s made Ann Arbor a more expensive city to live in. U-M alum Erika Vijh, undergraduate class of 2011, attended the University again for graduate school between 2014 and 2016. In an interview with The Daily, Vijh said she watched the city become a haven for higher-income residents between her two terms at the University.

“Ann Arbor got way richer after I was done with undergrad,” Vijh said. “Ann Arbor and Michigan both, they’re pretty bougie. They were bougie when I was there too, but the level of business has really skyrocketed since 2011.”

The University is currently planning new development under Campus Plan 2050 and Vision 2034. Campus Plan 2050 lays out what Ann Arbor’s physical campus will look like moving forward. During the campus input phase of the plan, U-M students, faculty, staff, alumni and partners shared their ideas on what they think campus should look like by 2050. The University will now create a five-year and 10-year plan for development, in addition to a 25-year plan that includes initiatives and priorities for U-M capital investments.

Vision 2034 is a separate plan released by the University in November 2022 that outlines its goals for the next 10 years and how those plans will change the Ann Arbor, Dearborn and Flint campuses. The vision was announced by University President Santa Ono in November 2022, and so far, the University has outlined its values, such as integrity, respect, inclusion, equity, diversity and innovation — all of which the University hopes to continue to prioritize as the campus grows and changes. The vision incorporates strategic plans for all three campuses and Michigan Medicine.

Though some new buildings will be constructed from scratch under the plan, many of the University buildings undergoing interior renovations will retain their original external designs. In an interview with The Daily, Rackham student Myles Zhang, who studies architectural history, said he appreciated how open the layout of campus is.

“I like how architecturally open it is,” Zhang said. “I feel that the styles are a simpler classicism than is found at elite or elitist schools. I think the architecture is still a little intimidating, like Angell Hall (with) the incredible three-story columns and temple facade, but relatively speaking, (the University has) an open campus design. (It’s) a little less symmetrical, (has) more spaces between buildings, large green area in the center and not as rigid a kind of geometry as other campuses.”

Many of the University’s buildings, such as the Law Quad, were built in the pre-World War Ⅱ era under the architectural traditions of the time. Haar said while these designs were appropriate when the buildings were constructed, they may not be relevant today.

“Look at the Law Quad, that goes back to some notion of a style of building that doesn’t even come from the United States, like neo-gothic,” Haar said. “That might have been appropriate at a moment in time when universities were attempting to develop themselves in the United States and grow in relation to these great universities of Europe. In a way, that was importing ideas about building and space that were new to this environment. But today, I’m not sure why one (style) or another might be appropriate.”

Instead, Haar said universities should seek to design buildings outside of historical precedents and serve as a space to experiment with new development styles.

“Why do we have to keep going back to these historic references?” Haar said. “(There’s) a responsibility of the University to produce new knowledge. Within the realm of architecture and urban design and planning, that means finding novel ways of creating spaces and styles appropriate to our time.”

As an example of new architectural ideas, Haar pointed to the Business School building, which was designed by architecture firm Kohn Pedersen Fox and completed in 2018. The building, which attempts to honor the original structure’s legacy, used red terracotta to blend in with the surrounding brick buildings. Haar said this experiment with architectural styles helped make the building a welcome renovation and addition to the original hall.

“Ross is in a part of the University that has a lot of red brick, we have a lot of that red color,” Haar said. “One of the ways it attempts to be a good neighbor is to use a red terracotta tile to mimic the color of the corner of that piece of the campus that it sits in. In that way, I think it does a pretty good job.”

According to Zhang, the age of the campus still makes it difficult to blend newer buildings with old ones. Using North Quadrangle, which opened in 2010, as an example, Zhang said one solution is to replicate the historical style of nearby buildings.

“North Quad visibly tries to be an older building,” Zhang said. “The tower is borrowed from Lorch Hall, and parts of the facade are borrowed from (Hatcher Graduate Library) and the Kinesiology Building. North Quad takes a little bit from each of the old buildings on campus and mashes it together, and you get this building that looks historical, but it’s not really.”

While the historical style of new buildings can help them blend into their surroundings, Haar said the requirements of a modern University mean many buildings are far larger than their historical counterparts.

“How do you incorporate buildings that have completely new programs and requirements into some kind of historic structure of a campus?” Haar said. “We have a lot of examples, like lab buildings. The older lab buildings are nice, they’re scaled well and they can sit right there on the Diag. But if you look at a contemporary lab building, they’re huge.”

Zhang said some older buildings on campus represent not just historic styles, but also the ideology of their times. He put forward Angell Hall as an example, saying it presented an antiquated political message.

“If you look at Angell Hall, there is a political message in Angell Hall,” Zhang said. “In the cornice of it, it has a text quoted from the 1789 Northwest Territory ordinance, so that’s a political statement. The idea of a university building that borrows from Greece and Rome is a statement of where we think University students are coming from, and it’s largely European and American. Maybe that doesn’t reflect the diversity of people who go to university today.”

Zhang said some newer buildings on campus challenge that viewpoint, such as Trotter Multicultural Center, built in 2019. Zhang said Trotter is designed to be more inviting than Angell Hall, located directly across State Street.

“The architecture (of Angell Hall) tries to make you feel small when you’re entering the space,” Zhang said. “Across the street, the Trotter Multicultural Center is trying something different. It’s at ground level, it has a regular human-sized door and it’s a very horizontal building. Trotter Center tries to look like a house (and) it tries not to be intimidating.”

The way students interact with buildings on campus has also changed over time. While many students enjoy studying in the Michigan Union today, Vijh said most students avoided it prior to its renovations due to its unwelcoming nature.

“(The Union) looked like a medieval building,” Vijh said. “The reading room was super dark and quiet (with) big wooden heavy tables and big wooden chairs. It looked more like a castle.”

The University is currently in the early stages of both its campus visioning plans and is hosting open houses to get community feedback on their ideas. Zhang said it’s important in general for architects to consider how students feel about the built environment.

“Part of the job of architects and people who study the built environment is to make these design choices visible,” Zhang said. “We need to understand that buildings have emotions, and if you want to have an emotional aspect of a certain kind of building, what kind of design choices are necessary to get there?”

Daily Staff Reporter Joshua Nicholson can be reached at joshuni@umich.edu.