Content warning: mentions of sexual violence.

About 100 sexual violence survivors and allies gathered in the Michigan Union’s Rogel Ballroom at the University of Michigan for the 45th annual Take Back the Night rally Wednesday evening. The event was organized by University Students Against Rape in collaboration with the Standing Tough Against Rape Society. After hearing from speakers and performers, attendees took to the streets of Ann Arbor, marching with signs, drums and tambourines while shouting chants such as, “We have the power, we have the right, the streets are ours, take back the night!”

In an interview with The Michigan Daily before the event, Courtney Banks, a student organizer for Take Back the Night, said the focus of this year’s rally was allyship for sexual violence survivors, with an emphasis on how men can support survivors of sexual assault.

“(This event is) a little bit more about allyship, specifically male allyship,” Banks said. “I know there’s a lot of student orgs on campus that protest policy and do different things … but our sort of big thing (at Take Back the Night) is raising the voices of survivors, empowering them by doing events like this.”

Banks said she thinks the annual rally gives survivors a chance to have their voices and stories heard by the Ann Arbor and U-M communities.

“There are many scenarios, where, as survivors, your voices are taken away from you,” Banks said. “So an event like this, where we can sort of get out there, shout, yell, make ourselves known to the world so that you can’t forget about us, is so important.”

The event featured presentations from a variety of student and Ann Arbor-based organizations. The rally opened with a performance by Groove, a U-M student percussion group. 13 other campus and Ann Arbor-based organizations — including safeMD, Sexual Assault Prevention and Awareness Center and SafeHouse — hosted tables in the Union so that attendees could speak to representatives from each of organization. Following the energetic kick-off by Groove, Pam Swider, STARS executive director and founder, introduced the goals of this year’s Take Back the Night.

“One of our biggest hopes at Take Back the Night Ann Arbor, and even with our volunteer family, is that we have created a safe space — a space with no judgment, a space where we’re supported and listened to,” Swider said.

Nicole Denson, Detroit resident and an activist against sexual violence, introduced herself to the crowd and said she was excited about being able to attend and speak at the event.

“Take Back the Night is a worldwide movement dedicated to raising awareness about the prevalence of sexual violence and providing a forum to give survivors as we gather together tonight to demand recognition of the problem of sexual violence,” Denson said. “We take a stand against the cycle of sexual violence, and empower those that are in dark spaces to speak out.”

Ann Arbor Mayor Christopher Taylor also spoke about his dedication to addressing and ending sexual violence in the city of Ann Arbor. Taylor noted that April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month in the state of Michigan. Though there is no federal month for sexual assault awareness, many individual state and city governments across the country have declared April to be the month for advocacy in the area — with Taylor announcing that Ann Arbor would support that movement.

“​It’s time to draw attention to the prevalence of sexual violence and to educate individuals and communities and institutions about how to protect (others) and help those in need,” Taylor said. “I proclaim the month of April 2023 as Sexual Assault Awareness Month in Ann Arbor and join advocates and communities across the country to prevent sexual violence and uplift survivors of this crime.”

USAR volunteers informed the audience about sexual assault risk factors and the definition of consent, which they said should be informed, sober and enthusiastic. Nursing freshman Amanda Sutherby was one of the volunteers at the event and she made a specific note about high levels of sexual violence perpetrated against Native American women in the United States.

“According to the Department of Justice, 84.3% (of Native American women) will experience some form of violence — with 56.1% of Native American women experiencing sexual violence and 55.5% experiencing domestic violence — in their lifetime,” Sutherby said.

The rally evolved into a march as volunteers handed out signs and megaphones, and attendees headed to the streets of Ann Arbor to make their voices heard throughout the night.

Daily Staff Reporter Madison Hammond can be reached at madihamm@umich.edu.