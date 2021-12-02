The Michigan baseball team announced most of its 2022 schedule on Wednesday. The slate includes 24 home games, plus a mix of old rivals and less familiar opponents.

Michigan coach Erik Bakich has scheduled challenging non-conference matchups, like usual. The Wolverines will open the season at the six-team College Baseball Showdown in Arlington, Tex. from Feb. 18-20. They’ll play Texas Tech — which Michigan beat twice in the 2019 College World Series — Kansas State and Oklahoma.

The Wolverines will host several non-conference teams throughout the season as well. They will play Dayton in their home-opening series from Mar. 18-20, Oakland on Mar. 30, IPFW on Apr. 6, Cal State Fullerton from Apr. 8-10, Youngstown State on May 3, Xavier on May 10 and the hot-hitting Wright State on May 11.

At the end of the 2021 regular season, Bakich lamented Michigan’s “shitty” 8-8 home record. The Wolverines will attempt to improve on that record against some of the Big Ten’s toughest teams. They will host Iowa from Apr. 1-3, Ohio State from Apr. 22-24, Indiana from May 6-8 and Rutgers from May 19-21.

The remainder of Michigan’s conference schedule includes a home game against Michigan State on May 17 and away series against Nebraska, Purdue, Maryland and the Spartans that have yet to be announced.

The Big Ten Tournament will be held in Omaha from May 25-29.