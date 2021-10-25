There is no simple answer to the question “What is motherhood?”. Many of us think of mothers as the figures who have supported us our whole lives, from reading us books as children to cheering us on as adults, through triumphs and setbacks. This B-Side makes sure to pay tribute to this sacredness. But in media, popular culture and life, all sorts of moms exist. Some are overtly disappointing, while others may get away with too much. Some must balance conventional motherhood with nurturing their work. Some fall victim to the ever-growing lens of female sexualization that gets aimed indiscriminately. But each is still a mom. Don’t see what I mean? These pieces say it better than I can.

— Andrew Pluta, Senior Arts Editor